Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has explained why Jamie Vardy did not feature in the 4-0 victory over Newcastle.

The Foxes were looking to bounce back from their Europa League defeat to Napoli in midweek, which saw them crash out of the competition. They did so in style, sweeping the Magpies aside with relative ease.

James Maddison was at the heart of it all, winning Leicester’s penalty in the 38th minute. He was brought down by Jamaal Lascelles’ trailing leg, although the cause of the contact was questionable.

Youri Tielemans confidently dispatched of the spot-kick to send the home crowd wild.

Vardy’s replacement up front, Patson Daka, got on the scoresheet in the second half. Maddison’s clever through ball saw Harvey Barnes beat the Newcastle offside trap, which in turn led to an easy finish for Daka.

Maddison went on to set up Tielemans’ second of the match before getting a goal of his own with five minutes left. The England international swept into the far corner on his left foot.

During a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Rodgers said (via BBC Sport): “To keep a clean sheet against very dangerous players, I am very pleased.

“That’s very important and is typified in this team. The spirit in the team is great and they are unselfish. The first goal is brilliant in terms of our pressing that leads to the penalty. The others are really good team goals. Once we got our second goal the players got confidence and played to a good level.”

Rudiger set for a big payday as free agent The Chelsea man is out of contract at the end of this season, as is captain Azpilicueta.

On Vardy’s absence, Rodgers continued: “We have an unbelievable striker in Jamie Vardy but he is human so we have to look after him. Patson Daka is very important for us. He is a great goalscorer and he showed that.”

The manager went on to laud Belgium star Tielemans, who recently returned from a calf problem. “[His] all round game… to come back, play Thursday and today showed his quality. He was very impressive.

“When you come off the back of a disappointing result during the week, it’s been a huge challenge. But we’ve always tried to develop a culture which supports players and gives others an opportunity. We discovered that mobility. I’m delighted for the players to get a clean sheet and score four goals.

“We can’t talk so much about the [table]. We’ve shown over the last couple of years that we have a game that can give a problem to the big guns. To be in eighth now with everything we’ve gone through and with European football, I’m very proud of the players. There’s still lots to improve on so we just need to get over this period now.”

How do footballers fare at the SPOTY awards and do Rashford and Sterling have a chance of glory?

Maddison echoes Rodgers with Tielemans verdict

Goalscorer Maddison added: “When you’re in Europe you come up against teams who have a whole week to prepare. We got back on Thursday night, to sleep at 4am then back here again so it’s tough to bounce back on tired legs, especially with a Covid-hit squad.

“That’s what it’s about. The most pleasing thing after getting an assist, a goal and a penalty is the clean sheet. We’ve talked about that a lot. To look at the scoreboard at the end and see a nil next to the opponent is a good feeling.

“I got fouled in the box. I wanted to take it to be honest but Youri is back and he’s good at penalties. He’s a top player and a Belgian international. We missed him dearly. He’s a top player and it’s brilliant to have him back. He helps people like myself to do stuff at the top end of the pitch.

“He’s a brilliant, willing runner and very humble and selfless. You can tell how humble and happy he is. He’s very unselfish like Jamie Vardy is. They are both natural goalscorers so brilliant to have in the team.”

READ MORE: Chelsea play waiting game as strategy formed for one of three targets