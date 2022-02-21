Leicester City board reach fresh decision over Brendan Rodgers future after Wolves worsen woes

Leicester City are staying put with manager Brendan Rodgers, despite a massive drop in form compared to the past few seasons.

The Foxes have established themselves as a side with genuine Premier League quality over the past few years. Since their incredible league-winning season in 2016, they have only failed to finish in the top half once.

The side have finished in fifth for both of the last two seasons, with Rodgers in charge.

As such, their current standing of 11th in the league is cause for some concern. What’s more, there has been speculation about the manager leaving the club.

That is in no small part thanks to the side having not won a league game yet in 2022. Wolves compounded those woes with a 2-1 win over the Foxes on Sunday.

However, The Telegraph states Rodgers has been given a vote of confidence by the Leicester hierarchy.

Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship opposition, and poor league form, they do not believe that makes Rodgers’ position untenable.

The side are due to qualify for the last-16 of the Europa Conference League. What’s more, a host of injuries have led to the poor form in other competitions.

Foxes chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha feels the unity of the club will see them succeed again in the near future. That, coupled with Rodgers’ previous success, means his job is safe for now.

“For as long as we have been with the club, in difficult moments, it’s always been our fight and togetherness that has brought us through and I sense that fight in this group,” he said.

Rodgers may find recruitment difficult

Rodgers will of course want to recruit some new talent, following a poor showing from a lot of the squad this season. However, Stan Collymore feels he may not be afforded the opportunity to bring in big-name players.

“The way he was speaking about the team being together for three years, he was saying to the club’s owners that he needs a rebuild,” the pundit said.

“But Leicester aren’t the sort of club to hand their manager £200million. And they have just invested heavily on the training ground and academy.”

Indeed, the manager may find it tough to make big squad improvements.

