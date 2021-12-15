Brendan Rodgers has lamented the lack of support Leicester have received with their injury crisis and called for clarity on the postponement rules.

The Foxes asked the Premier League to call off their Thursday evening clash with Tottenham as they have nine players out with Covid-19 or injury issues. Officials denied the request having called off Manchester United’s trip to Brentford earlier this week.

The decision has frustrated Rodgers, who believes the knock on effect of the positive results isn’t being taken into account.

“We have looked at it but unfortunately for us we weren’t granted dispensation,” the Leicester manager said in his pre-match press conference.

“It is disappointing because as a team and a club we have always wanted to support all the measures. But when we need a little support with the extreme situation we find ourselves in we weren’t able to get it.

“There was a big doubt for the game against Newcastle on Sunday. For the greater good of the game and for the supporters it went ahead.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“But since then we have picked up more injuries. They are not Covid-related but they are because players are picking up injuries because we can’t rotate the team and the squad because of the number of players we already have out.”

Rodgers has defender Daniel Amartey returning, but he is not ready to start. And as Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu picked up knocks at the weekend, there are no centre-back available for him to pick from.

Pontus Jansson linked to several Premier League clubs Brentford captain Pontus Jansson has been linked with Everton, Leicester and Newcastle.

Wilfred Ndidi filled in against the Magpies, but the Midlands side face much tougher opponents over the festive period.

After Spurs, they travel for back-to-back away matches on Merseyside against Everton (league) and Liverpool (Carabao Cup).

Boxing day sees another trip north to take on Manchester City. And then 2021 is rounded off in the Prem at home to Liverpool.

Rodgers addresses “challenging” run

Rodgers continued: “We will put out the best team that we can. We will assess things game by game.

“If you look at the proximity of the games coming up, it is an incredible run of games. And it’s a challenging fixture list at any times when you have a full squad. But with the numbers we have it is extremely challenging.

“We’ll try to get through it. We have always tried to respect the competition and again that is what we will do.

“But I’m sure there will have been games called off with less players than we have unavailable. It would be nice if there was a bit more clarity around the issue of how many players need to be unavailable. It is all a bit disappointing.”

READ MORE: Swansea City face losing star striker amidst Leicester interest