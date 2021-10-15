Rodgers reiterates Leicester stance after Newcastle links and Bruce claim

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he has no interest in leaving Leicester City for the Newcastle United manager’s job and shared his sympathy for its current incumbent Steve Bruce.

Rodgers was recently revealed to be one of the top managerial targets for Newcastle’s new owners if they sack Bruce. The current Magpies boss will oversee their game at the weekend, it has been confirmed, but his long-term future remains in serious doubt.

The new ownership group are reportedly hopeful of luring Rodgers to the north east. However, it has since emerged that he would not want to take the job – and he has now said so himself.

Asked of his commitment to Leicester, he said: “One hundred per cent. I have got a contract until 2025. I absolutely love being here.

“I’m very fortunate. I’ve got a great chief executive and a director of football who I have a close relationship with and a group of players that I really, really enjoy working with.

“We have an infrastructure here that allows us to look to compete. So as long as they don’t want to move me then I’m very happy being here at the club.

“I’ve seen all the reports around it but of course it doesn’t help anyone, particularly Newcastle and Steve.

“It’s the type of week that I don’t like in the modern game.

“Managers and coaches work hard to do the best for our teams and then we have speculation and gossip that goes around and it can destabilise supporters and maybe players, but it doesn’t benefit anyone at all.

“Thankfully I’ve been in the game long enough now to just focus on my job and my role, and I’m very happy to do that.”

After distancing himself from Bruce’s job, Rodgers added his sympathy for the under-pressure Newcastle boss.

He continued: “I feel for Steve.

“It happens to all of us. You get put on death watch by the media and it’s constant. He’s a great football man and he’s got on with his work.”

Rodgers eager for Evans boost

The Foxes manager was speaking ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

The match could provide Jonny Evans a chance to return to action – against his former club – after an injury lay-off.

Rodgers believes that, if available, his Northern Irish compatriot will make a major difference.

“For every centre-half since I’ve been here, (Jonny) has made them a better player.

“When you don’t have Jonny there’s an imbalance to the defending because he’s a great communicator. If you’re not communicating, you’re not defending.

“Whether it was Harry Maguire or Wes (Morgan) or Cags (Caglar Soyuncu), he brings their game to another level. So hopefully we can get Jonny back.”

The clash with United kicks off a critical section of Leicester’s season. They have not started in the manner expected of them, so now face a busy schedule between now and the next international break that could determine their ambitions for the rest of the season.

Rodgers is ready for the multiple challenges ahead.

“You know if you’re successful you’re going to have lots of games so it’s something that we really look forward to.

“This is a great opportunity starting tomorrow to get back to our level, get our focus back again and hopefully get one or two players back, and then we can progress as the season goes on.”

