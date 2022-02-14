Brendan Rodgers reveals major Leicester flaw that has led to their downfall this term

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed a defensive flaw that has hindered his side for most of the season, including their last game.

Leicester have been one of the most impressive teams outside of the ‘big six’ in the last couple of seasons. Indeed, they have finished fifth both of the last two years.

So, the Foxes’ current position in 11th is a worry for the side.

Rodgers’ side have conceded the same amount of league goals this term as they did in the whole of the the 2019/20 season. The manager has revealed a flaw that is leading to those defensive issues, which were apparent in the 2-2 draw with West Ham.

“Defending corners is about organisation, but it’s primarily about wanting to put your head on it, that’s the reality of defending,” he said via Leicestershire Live.

“You can go zonal, you can block, you can go man-to-man. In defending a corner, you have to have that will to head it. If not, you’ll suffer, and that’s unfortunately what has happened to us too often this season.”

Although, Rodgers feels his side have not been as poor in that aspect recently.

“We have shown over enough games that we can defend them well. That was deflating to concede from a set-piece, when we were set up with good numbers and good height to deal with it,” he said.

Indeed, it was a gut punch for Leicester to concede so late on from a header.

Clearly, it is something the side needs to work on, as their defence has been below standard this season.

Rodgers denies Tielemans rejected contract offer

Following the draw with West Ham, Rodgers clarified the contract situation regarding Youri Tielemans.

“Firstly he has not declined [a new contract]. I have seen stories but the position is exactly the same. He is a fantastic player and there has been no movement,” he said.

“He has worked well and until his last days here, he will always give his best. He is a top professional and you saw his commitment today.”

However, with Tielemans’ contract up next summer, he may well leave the club soon, especially with some big Premier League sides circling.

