Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admits he is man under increasing pressure in the wake of their poor form this season – but is confident he still maintains the support of the Foxes board.

The FA Cup holders were unceremoniously dumped out of the competition on Sunday as a “keener, more hungry” Nottingham Forest side put them to the sword. It was the latest in a string of disappointing results for Leicester this season.

Indeed, Rodgers afterwards called his players out, as he belittled them somewhat and telling them they are all playing for their futures.

The Foxes, who finished fifth in the last two seasons, are currently down in 10th. Indeed, they are nearer the relegation zone (10-point buffer) as they are the European places (11 points adrift).

And with Liverpool next up on the horizon on Thursday night, it may get worse for Rodgers before it gets better.

However, despite Rodgers sack talk an increasingly used phrase in the medua, he feels he still has the support of those in power at Leicester.

When asked if he still had the board’s full backing, Rodgers said: “I’ve never felt I haven’t, but I also understand football.

“I’ve got a great relationship here with the people at the club, a very close working relationship with everyone. That said, I understand you have to get results.

Brendan Rodgers future unsafe as Potter rumours circulate Graham Potter favourite for Leicester City job as Brendan Rodgers has fans divided

“Whatever happens to me in the future, those relationships don’t change. They’re great people here and they have always supported me.

“This year has been a challenge after challenge and primarily because of the players we have missing. But of course the weekend’s result wasn’t great, so you can’t mask over that and I would never try to.”

Rodgers sack talk sees Potter, Gattuso linked

With some reports suggesting Rodgers may be the next Premier League boss to lose his job, speculation has started on potential successors.

Indeed, both Brighton boss Graham Potter and Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso have been linked with the hotseat this week.

Despite that, Rodgers is not paying attention to the noise over his future and insists he doesn’t feel like his job is under immediate threat.

He added: “But certainly when you lose you’re always open to criticism, so I’m pretty sure that would have been the case on the Monday and that’s part of the job.

“For me, you’ll always be under pressure when you’re not getting results, you can’t deny that.

“We’ve had a great run here for a period of time but when results, especially like the one at the weekend… that will always put you under pressure as a manager. I get that and understand that. It’s not something I shy away from.”

READ MORE: Man Utd repeat transfer trick for half the price as clever midfield signing eyed