Brendan Rodgers has sent an apparent swipe at the Europa Conference League following Leicester’s 3-2 defeat to Napoli.

The Foxes went into the game at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium top of Europa League Group C with eight points. But a poor defensive showing saw them crash out of the competition and into the inaugural ECL.

Leicester went behind just four minutes in as Adam Ounas beat Kasper Schmeichel with a composed finish. Napoli doubled their lead in the 24th minute, with left-back Ryan Bertrand the culprit.

He kept Andrea Petagna onside, allowing the Italian to play in Elif Elmas for a simple goal.

Leicester did show some attacking threat and pulled one back through Jonny Evans soon afterwards. He fired home from inside the box after Napoli failed to deal with a free-kick.

Rodgers’ men were level six minutes later as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall hit a left-footed volley into the bottom corner. But Elmas and Napoli had the last laugh, with the 22-year-old finishing on his left after taking a nice touch. The ball should not have been allowed to reach him as Harvey Barnes did not do enough to prevent the initial cross.

The defeat means Leicester finish third in Group C, behind Spartak Moscow and Napoli.

They will compete in the Conference League alongside Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

During a post-match interview with BT Sport, Rodgers said: “It’s a lack of confidence. We need to get back to basics, and be aggressive. It’s tough when you’re conceding goals because it drains you.

“Showed resilience but we shouldn’t be in those positions in the first place. We want to be in front and dominating games. We had enough quality to win the group.”

Rodgers in Europa Conference League dig

The manager then sent an apparent swipe at their new European competition. “I’ve got to be honest I don’t even know what the competition is, in all fairness,” he said.

“I was focused on the Europa League, winning this group or at the very least finishing second.

“So with all due respect to the competition I’m not really sure what it is. But I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough.”

Leicester did have the chance to qualify for the next round of the Europa League even after the final whistle went in Naples. Legia Warsaw had a penalty in stoppage time against Spartak, which could have changed the final standings of the group.

On the spot-kick, which was missed by Legia man Tomas Pekhart, Rodgers added: “I’ve just heard about that now. It’s about looking after yourself.

“Over the course of the six games, we’re so inexperienced at the level and finding out about the demand of European football.

“There will be positives for the young players, but we haven’t been good enough to qualify. It’s our responsibility and my responsibility. You’ve got to do your own job.”

Leicester’s next game is against Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

