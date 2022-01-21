Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said that his players learned a “great lesson” from the dramatic, last-gasp defeat to Tottenham.

The Foxes looked to be taking all three points at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday. In fact, they led 2-1 after three minutes of second-half added time.

However, a quickfire brace from Steven Bergwijn turned the game on its head and handed Spurs all the points.

Rodgers’ immediate reaction to the result was one of anger, admitting that Leicester “gifted” their opponents the win.

However, after having time to reflect on what went wrong, the manager insisted that the defeat to Antonio Conte’s side has taught his players a “great lesson”.

“There was a 12-second period which changed the narrative of the game,” the Northern Irishman told a press conference.

“At the end it’s managing that and that shows this group has so much improvement in them. You suffer when you have a loss like that, it’s painful, but that’s football.

“This group of players has shown when that comes we have that ability to jump up and go again. It’s something we look forward to doing at the weekend.

“We spoke about it and talked about moving on from it. We have shown after a disappointing result we can jump back up and continue to fight.

“We have an incredibly honest bunch of players, we have created an environment which is very supportive and one which demands us to keep improving.

“It will be a lesson that goes with them through their career.”

Rodgers was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Brighton at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have been one of the worst-affected teams by injuries this season. Nine players remain out, but the manager was positive about his situation.

Rodgers talks Leicester injury situation

“We have a clean bill of health,” Rodgers said. “James Justin came through really well, which was great news for us. Thus far, everyone is okay.

“[Kiernan] Dewsbury-Hall was struggling to move, he had cramp in both of his calves, and he had a calf issue that had kept him out.

“Coming back into the game, he was struggling in his movement towards the end, but he has recovered and he feels great. He’ll be fine.

“[Daniel] Amartey has worked today and he’ll be available for the weekend. He played in the week and has had enough recovery time.”

Brighton beat Leicester in the side’s Premier League meeting earlier this season.