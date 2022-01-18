Leicester City look set for a major boost as Brendan Rodgers has confirmed James Justin is available to face Tottenham.

The Foxes host Antonio Conte’s side at the King Power on Wednesday evening and will be aiming to make it three consecutive wins in all competitions. Justin, who can play as a full-back on either flank, has been out since February 2021 with a serious knee injury.

He suffered the problem during an FA Cup clash against Brighton. It came as a huge blow following a very impressive campaign under Rodgers.

Justin recently tested his fitness in a Premier League Two match against Chelsea U23s. He managed 45 minutes, although Leicester were convincingly beaten 5-0.

The Englishman is now fit according to his manager and will be ‘like a new signing’.

“We just have to manage JJ over the second half of the season,” Rodgers said when asked about Justin at a press conference (via Leicester Mercury). “He’s worked so hard over the past year. He’s done remarkably well. JJ has had a couple of bouts of illness.

“He looks great on the training field. We’ll put him in when we feel it’s the right time.”

Justin return ‘like a new signing’ – Brendan Rodgers

The manager added: “It’s like having a new signing, but we have to keep an eye on him. He’s available, and he has sustained a level of fitness. He’s got confidence in that.”

Rodgers then gave a Leicester transfer update. The club may sign a new centre-back this month due to injuries to Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans. “It’s something we will look at,” Rodgers replied after a question about loaning a new defender.

“We’ve got two games before the break and we get some players back in February. It’s something we’re looking at as a club.”

Tottenham in running to sign free-agent Paulo Dybala The striker's deal expires this summer and Argentine is tipped to join Spurs

Looking ahead to Spurs, Rodgers said: “Antonio has come in and given them a stable base. Nuno [Espírito Santo] going in at the beginning of the season was playing a similar style. The players know what they’re playing.

“They have quality players, but Antonio is renowned for play 3-4-3. They have very good players, so they can play in any system.”

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Manager reacts to Gary Neville verdict

Pundit Gary Neville has slammed the Premier League in recent weeks for allowing so many games to be postponed due to Covid and injuries. But Rodgers sees the issue differently. “Everyone has an opinion, but unless you’re inside a club, and are privy to the injuries and Covid cases, then it’s probably difficult to say that,” he said.

“Gary will have an opinion and we respect that. All the clubs are working to get the games on.”

On young players becoming disillusioned about not being selected, the former Liverpool boss added: “It depends on how you frame it. We have young players coming in now like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and his timeline is that he went out on loan.

“You have to be careful. Not every U23 player is ready for Premier League football and you don’t want to destroy a career. Development is different for players. We will look to play young players at the right time. We have been able to do that in the FA Cup.”

READ MORE: Leicester could complete failed 2021 transfer as former Prem star ‘coming home’ this week