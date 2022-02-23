Brendan Rodgers has provided an update on the fitness of three Leicester stars, and urged his team to be wary of their ‘aggressive’ opponents Randers on Thursday.

The Foxes are back in Europa Conference League action this week after losing 2-1 to Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday. Ademola Lookman got on the scoresheet for Rodgers’ side, but goals from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence gave Wanderers the home win.

Leicester are in a decent position to bounce back from that defeat by reaching the European competition’s quarter-finals.

They overcame the Danish Superliga club 4-1 in the first leg at the King Power. Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all found the net in a confidence-boosting victory.

Ahead of the second leg in Denmark, Rodgers was asked about injuries in his squad. “Harvey trained yesterday but should be fine for tomorrow,” he said (via Leicestershire Live). “Ricardo Pereira we just need to assess and we need to be careful with him. We’ll finalise that today but the likelihood is that he won’t travel.”

On centre-back Wesley Fofana, who continues to recover from a long-term issue, Rodgers added: “We have to be careful. We’ll manage that. He’s only just joined training so he’s not imminent to play. We’ll give him a few weeks with the squad.

“Seeing him back, it really shows you what we’ve missed. It was like the first day when he came in to join us. It’s a different mentality, it’s sheer quality that the boy has.

Brendan Rodgers lauds Wesley Fofana

“There’s no doubt that when he gets back to playing, he will be great for the team.”

Looking ahead to Randers, the manager said: “Listening to their manager, I think it will be a more aggressive game. We have to be ready for that, they have some good players if you let them play, we have to forget about the scoreline, we have to be on our game.”

Saturday will mark the three-year anniversary of when Brendan Rodgers left Celtic to join Leicester. When asked about the occasion, he replied: “I’ve been asked numerous times about other clubs, but I’ve always maintained my focus here at Leicester.

“That’s because I believe we can achieve something and that we can keep writing chapters at the football club.”

Who are the toughest defenders according to the world’s best players

Kasper Schmeichel excited by player’s return

Kasper Schmeichel also held a press conference ahead of the European tie. He was asked about team-mate and compatriot Jannik Vestergaard, who returned from injury to play a full 90 minutes in the first leg.

“I’ve played with Jannik for many years and I feel comfortable with him,” Schmeichel said. “He had a good game. He has so much experience, from internationals, Premier League, Bundesliga, he’s got a great attitude.

“It’s great for him to get more game time, it’s been difficult for him with the injury to get consistency in his game.”

On the importance of winning trophies, the goalkeeper added: “It’s the final chance of silverware. I doubt we’re going to win the Premier League!

“You want to win trophies and to have the opportunity to be the first winner of this competition, it’s something we should be looking at.”

READ MORE: Rio Ferdinand picks out major issue with Man Utd transfer links to Ruben Neves, Youri Tielemans