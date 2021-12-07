Leicester could be set to rival Chelsea and Newcastle for a Serie A midfielder after reportedly sending scouts to Italy over the weekend.

Brendan Rodgers has a strong midfield at his disposal which includes the likes of Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Hamza Choudhury. The Foxes also brought in Boubakary Soumare from Lille in the summer, while James Maddison tends to operate further up the pitch.

Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall and Maddison lined up in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. Leicester went ahead in the 14th minute thanks to Harvey Barnes’ clever finish.

They could not hold on as two goals from Ezri Konsa gave Steven Gerrard his third win as Villa boss.

The defeat left Leicester 11th in the Premier League table, eight points behind the top four. Their sluggish start to the campaign means a number of January arrivals may be in store.

Leicester Mercury, citing reports in the Italian press, claim that Leicester scouts were in attendance at Juventus vs Genoa during the weekend.

Their job was to ‘evaluate’ the talent of two Juve stars – Adrien Rabiot and Federico Bernardeschi.

Foxes want to hijack Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves transfer Leicester City have ambitions to fight off Premier League giants to secure Wolves forward in shock transfer

The latter was in from the start, registering an assist for Paulo Dybala as the Old Lady ran out 2-0 winners. Rabiot was his replacement, coming on in the final stages to secure the three points.

Bernardeschi is most comfortable as a winger, although he can operate in a central midfield role if required. Rabiot, meanwhile, is an out-and-out central midfielder, having played there for Paris Saint-Germain before his switch to Serie A.

The scouting mission means Leicester could rival Chelsea and Newcastle for 26-year-old Rabiot. The Frenchman is a top target for Thomas Tuchel as he looks to shore up his options.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are hoping to make Rabiot their first statement signing after the £305m takeover.

Seven players Antonio Conte could sign for Tottenham in January

Leicester man in line for Ranieri reunion

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Leicester player Daniel Amartey is a target for Claudio Ranieri at Watford.

The Ghana international is useful to Rodgers but is unlikely to become a first-team regular at the King Power.

Ranieri is hunting for January reinforcements and could turn to the £4.5million-rated star.

However, he may not be able to appear for the Hornets until February as he will take part in January’s Africa Cup of Nations.

FA Cup 3rd-round draw: Man Utd handed all-Prem tie; West Ham host Leeds