Leicester could complete failed 2021 transfer as former Prem star ‘coming home’ this week

Leicester may be in line to complete a failed 2021 transfer, because Christian Eriksen is reportedly making his return to the Premier League this week.

The Foxes made an attempt to take Eriksen, 29, on loan from Inter Milan last January, before his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. His £300k weekly wages were a major stumbling block, though, and the deal didn’t get done.

Now the former Tottenham attacker is a free agent after he was released by Inter due to Serie A’s rule against players with a defibrillator fitted.

And according to The Times, Eriksen is hoping to finalise a move back to England by the end of the week.

He has received several approaches from Prem clubs. However, none have been named.

But it makes sense that Leicester would be in the hunt after their recent interest in the Denmark international, who plays with Kasper Schmeichel and Jannik Vestergaard for his national team.

Brendan Rodgers already has midfielders Papy Mendy and Dennis Praet on the cusp of leaving the club.

And Eriksen will have much lower wage demands than 12 months ago. All he wants to do is play football again after several months on the sidelines.

He recently said: “My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. That’s been my mindset all along.

“It’s a goal, a dream. Whether I’ll be picked is another thing. But it’s my dream to come back.

“I’m sure I can come back because I don’t feel any different. Physically, I’m back in top shape.

“That’s been my goal and it’s still some time away, so until then I’m just going to play football and prove that I’m back at the same level.”

Tottenham could also be in Eriksen mix

Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots has described his Prem return as “like coming home” for him and his family. He spent nearly seven years with Spurs from 2013-2020.

Schoots continued: “Christian was treated exceptionally well by the British public, not only for his great football skills, but also for his human values, his modesty and his selflessness.”

Tottenham could also be in the mix with Leicester. They have Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn headed for the exit door.

Antonio Conte said earlier this month: “I didn’t speak recently with Christian. For sure, it was great, it was fine, to see him on a pitch, to see that he is kicking a ball.

“We are talking about a really important player. But especially a top man.

“And now, to see him again ready to play football is great news. I think for Christian, the door is always open.”

