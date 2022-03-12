Leicester City compete with European giants for highly-rated Bristol City ace

Leicester City have joined the race to sign Bristol City youngster Han-Noah Massengo this summer, according to reports.

Massengo has been a bright spark in what has been a disappointing campaign for Bristol City so far. The 20-year-old has made 28 Championship appearances, and has cemented himself with regular features under boss Nigel Pearson. Now, the youngster has attracted interest from a number of clubs inside England and across Europe.

According to BristolWorld, Leicester City have joined the race for his signature alongside AFC Bournemouth and French outfit Lyon.

The report claims that both Bournemouth and Lyon ‘recently watched’ the star in action, and are looking at a potential move this summer.

Leicester City are also not the only Premier League side said to be keen on the Paris-born prospect. Watford and Southampton have also been linked in the past, and are said to still be keeping an eye on his transfer status.

They are also joined by German side Freiburg and seven-time French champions Marseille in the hunt for his signature.

And with undeniable interest from numerous clubs, Pearson has admitted the club may not be able to keep hold of the Monaco academy graduate.

Speaking earlier this month, the former Leicester boss did insist that any sale of their man will come at a price.

“My view on it is always the same. They’re our players, and if we have to lose them, they’ll go on our terms.

“We don’t want to necessarily be a ‘selling club’ just to keep afloat. Because what that doesn’t do is give our fanbase any encouragement that what we’re trying to do is produce a side which is enjoyable to watch, will be successful and has players come through in our system.

“But, in the meantime, the Han-Noahs, the Alex Scotts, the Antoine Semenyo – and there are more – who will attract interest from other clubs, we want to keep them wherever possible.”

Massengo is currently under contract at Ashton Gate until 2023.

Injury time goal gifts Bristol City away win

Andreas Weimann bagged a 92nd minute winner as Bristol City secured all three points away from home to Blackburn Rovers.

The hosts have struggled for form recently without star man Ben Brereton Diaz. They have just one win from their last nine outings.

The Lancashire-based club are still well within the promotion race . However, they now risk dropping out of the play-offs through other sides having a game in hand.

Massengo featured from the bench in the victory, replacing Alex Scott on the hour mark.

Bristol City now sit 18th in the Championship table.

