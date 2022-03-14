Leicester City have increased the asking price for midfielder Dennis Praet and a permanent move to Torino is now under threat, according to a report.

Praet made 24 appearances for Leicester last season, notching two goals and two assists. Amid squad competition from the likes of Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi, he opted to leave the King Power in the summer.

Torino soon came in for his services and managed to agree a season-long loan deal with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The Belgium international has gone on to make 17 Serie A appearances thus far, registering two goals and one assist.

He found the net in a league recent victory over Sampdoria before picking up a broken foot a few weeks later.

According to reports in November, Torino were looking into the possibility of capturing Praet permanently.

Leicester were willing to do business at around €11million (£9.4m).

Dennis Praet transfer under threat

But Sport Witness, who cite reports coming out of Italy, claim this transfer is in doubt. That’s because the Foxes now want €15m (£12.5m).

This is a ‘considerable amount’ for the Serie A outfit and they could now pursue alternatives targets.

Torino also have concerns about Praet’s injury history. He struggled with a bicep problem earlier in the campaign, plus a hamstring issue last term.

According to the report, the decision to sign Praet will ultimately come down to Torino president Urbano Cairo.

The 27-year-old midfielder is one of the biggest names in the squad, although he may not be the most shrewd of signings for Torino.

Praet’s Leicester contract runs until 2024. That means he could return to the King Power if his temporary club pulls out of a deal.

Rodgers reacts to Leicester defeat

Leicester were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal on Sunday as Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette got on the scoresheet for the Gunners.

Leicester’s set-price frailty came to light once again when Partey headed home from a Gabriel Martinelli corner.

And Lacazette gave Arsenal a two-goal cushion from the penalty spot, following a handball from Foxes defender Caglar Soyuncu.

During a post-match interview with BBC Sport, Rodgers said: “We didn’t give away too much in open play and we are obviously disappointed with the first goal, coming from a corner.

“We had started quite well. A little impatient but were comfortable with the ball. They got the goal which was disappointing.

“Their keeper made a great save but at half time we were still in the game. They deserved to win the game, they took their two chances.”

