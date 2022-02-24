Leicester City have joined Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in the race to sign in-form winger Josh Bowler, TEAMtalk understands.

During the January transfer window, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Forest and Bournemouth were battling it out for the 22-year-old’s services. And Blackpool were willing to play ball, as long their £1.5million asking price was met.

Bowler ultimately remained at Bloomfield Road as Blackpool rejected the offers which came in for him.

He has been in great form since then, notching four goals in six Championship appearances. That includes one in the 3-1 victory over Bristol City on February 5.

The Englishman, who can operate on either flank, has a contract with Blackpool lasting until June 30. However, the Championship outfit have the option to extend the terms by another year.

A host of clubs have been checking in on Bowler amid his impressive goalscoring run, and TEAMtalk has learned that one of them is Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers continues to suggest that a summer overhaul will take place at the King Power this summer. On Wednesday, he said this would be ‘important’ to challenge first team stars. And wide man Bowler is one of the players in their sights.

The Foxes are not the only Premier League side to hold an interest. TEAMtalk understands Wolves, Norwich and Brentford have also checked in on him in recent weeks.

Forest and Bournemouth continue to monitor Bowler’s development, but the race to snatch him from Blackpool is now far more crowded.

Leicester boosted by contract extension

Meanwhile, James Justin confessed that Leicester City is the only club for him after signing a contract extension just weeks after returning from long-term injury.

The talented right-back suffered an ACL injury that saw him sidelined for 11 months. He returned to first-team action last month, making his season debut in a 3-2 loss to Tottenham on January 19.

The versatile full-back has now enjoyed four league outings and one in the FA Cup as he looks to rebuild his career. Leicester clearly rate the former England Under-21 ace as he has just penned a new deal until June 2026.

And, after committing his future to the East Midlanders, Justin made it clear what it means to him.

“I feel great to extend my stay here and just get that certainty of my future,” he told LCFC TV. “It’s a great a club to be at. You can see this wonderful training ground and the way we perform, so it can only go one way.

“I’m just happy to extend my stay here and hopefully I can see [the fans] cheering us on in every game we have at King Power Stadium and all the away games and hopefully in European competitions for the next few years.

“There is only one place I want to be now and that’s Leicester City. They’ve put great faith in me over the past year when I’ve been out injured.”

READ MORE: Brendan Rodgers provides fitness update on Leicester trio; wary of ‘aggressive’ Randers