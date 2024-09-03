Leicester City escape points deduction after appealing Premier League PSR breach

Leicester City have escaped the potential of a points deduction after they successfully appealed a Premier League charge for alleged breach of Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules.

The charges related to an alleged breach of financial rules during the 2022/23 campaign after the Foxes, who were relegated to the Championship at the end of that season, failed to submit their audited financial accounts.

The club eventually confirmed losses of £89.7m for the 2022/23 term on top of losses of £92.5m in the previous season. Top-flight clubs are permitted to lose a maximum of £105m over a rolling three-year period.

However, an independent panel has now ruled that the league does not have the power to impose sanctions – and a potential points deduction – following a successful appeal from Leicester which focuses on the fact that the club was not in the Premier League when the charges were actually issued.

Confirming the panel’s decision, the Premier League said it was “surprised and disappointed” and will now consider an appeal of their own.

“The Premier League is very disappointed with the Appeal Board’s decision, and the limited reasons provided for it,” the statement continued. “The League remains of the view that the original Commission took the right approach in interpreting the rules in a practical and workable way that gives effect to their intended purpose.

“In overturning the original Commission’s findings, the Premier League considers the Appeal Board’s decision fails to take into account the purpose of the rules, all relevant parts of the PSRs and the need for effective enforcement of alleged breaches to ensure fairness among all clubs.

“If the Appeal Board is correct, its decision will have created a situation where any club exceeding the PSR threshold could avoid accountability in these specific circumstances. This is clearly not the intention of the rules.

“It is of critical importance that the Premier League is able to enforce its rules consistently to maintain the principle of fairness. The League will now consider what further action it can take to ensure this is the case.”

Leicester welcome appeal decision

Meanwhile, Leicester welcomed the decision which supported their argument that any charges “should be pursued in accordance with the applicable rules”.

“To avoid any misunderstandings which may arise in light of the statement which has been issued by the Premier League in response to the appeal decision, Leicester City wishes to emphasise the finding of the Appeal Panel that, when considering the wording which is actually used in the Premier League rules (in accordance with established principles of English law) the Club did not breach the Premier League PSRs for the assessment period ending 30 June 2023,” the statement continued.

“In its decision, the Appeal Board (which was made of up a panel of three experienced, senior lawyers, two of whom are former Court of Appeal judges) identifies flaws in the drafting of the Premier League’s rules.

“In challenging the Premier League’s attempts to charge Leicester City, the Club has simply sought to ensure (in the interests of providing consistency and certainty for all clubs) that the rules are applied based on how they are actually written.”

The legal triumph is a huge boost for Foxes boss Steve Cooper who could have seen his club slapped with a points deduction similar to that of both Everton and Nottingham Forest last season.

Leicester currently sit 15th in the Premier League table after a draw and two defeats in their opening three games.