Leicester City are reportedly closing in on the appointment of former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter as their next boss.

The Foxes have been on the hunt for a new manager since the Stamford Bridge outfit poached Enzo Maresca to replace Mauricio Pochettino just a few weeks ago.

Maresca only moved to the King Power last summer and guided Leicester to the Championship title with a 97-point haul. But his impressive work with the Foxes led to interest from the west London outfit, who snapped the Italian up on a five-year contract.

Leicester have held talks with a number of managers to fill the void left by Maresca’s departure, but multiple reports suggest Potter has won the race.

Talks with the 49-year-old have progressed well and they are confident of appointing him soon.

Leicester also spoke with former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper and West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, as well as former Manchester United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Potter has been out of work for over a year after getting shown the door by Chelsea following a disastrous seven-month stint in charge.

After excelling on the south coast at Brighton, he failed to take that magic formula with him to the capital as Chelsea won only 12 of his 31 games in charge to finish the 2022/23 campaign in 12th spot.

Potter still considered a catch

Despite that, Potter remains highly thought of and was an early contender to take the reins at Manchester United before they opted to stick with Erik ten Hag. He has only been spoken about as an England coach of the future.

But, having previously turned down the Ajax job, Potter is now set for a return to management at the King Power.

Things will not by easy though, with Leicester in some financial bother and facing the prospect of starting the new season on negative points.

They will begin the new campaign by welcoming Tottenham on the opening weekend before Potter and Maresca go head-to-head for the first time when Leicester face Chelsea on November 23.