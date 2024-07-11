Leicester City are confident Wilfried Ndidi will extend his stay at the newly-promoted Premier League side – despite interest in the Premier League and across Europe, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Nigeria international joined Leicester in 2017 from Genk for £17m, six months after the club’s historic Premier League triumph.

While the Foxes did not reach those highs again, the midfielder still won the FA Cup in 2021, the Community Shield later that summer, and this year he guided them to the Championship title.

Following his side’s immediate return to the English top-flight, he told African outlet Complete Sports in June: “It is good to be back to the Premier League after being relegated, and struggling back to EPL is actually something we don’t want to go back to again.

“I think morale is high, expectation is high, we have to ensure we do not return to the Championship. It’s a tough place to play.”

He added on his future: “If a good chance comes, I won’t mind trying my luck elsewhere but for now I remain a Leicester City player.”

A few weeks on from those remarks, the 27-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract at the King Power Stadium expired at the end of June.

There has been uncertainty over Ndidi’s Leicester future, particularly with manager Enzo Maresca leaving them for Chelsea earlier this summer.

And with the possibility of a points deduction, due to allegedly breaking profit and sustainability rules during their last three seasons in the Premier League, the midfielder would, perhaps, be forgiven for moving elsewhere.

But, Ndidi, who has played 273 times for Leicester and scored 17 goals and bagged 17 assists in the process, looks set to stay put at the Foxes.

Ndidi set to stay at Leicester

Reports suggest he is set to sign a new three-year contract, with a release clause included, despite five bids coming in for him.

Sources have also confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that Leicester are ‘confident’ he will stay put, despite links with Everton and interest in Europe.

If this does come to pass, this will be a big boost for Steve Cooper’s men, who are odds on favourite to get relegated back to the Championship next term.

Having already lost manager Maresca and key player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, Ndidi – who has also been linked to Ligue 1 giants Marseille – is likely to be vital in their bid to beat the drop for the 2024/25 campaign.