Leicester are reportedly aiming to pull off another transfer masterstroke, which could see them repeat James Maddison’s move from Norwich.

25-year-old Maddison made 53 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 16 goals, to earn a transfer to the King Power in July 2018. Leicester paid around £20million to sign the attacking midfielder and he has gone on to prove his worth.

Maddison helped the Foxes to win last season’s FA Cup, appearing four times in the competition. He also featured in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City back in August.

The Englishman has been in great form of late, notching four goals and three assists in his last six Premier League outings. His impressive displays could see him return to Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.

Leicester are planning to return to Norwich by signing one of their most valuable players, according to a report.

The Sun claim Brendan Rodgers’ side are in the mix to land Todd Cantwell, who could leave Carrow Road this month.

Cantwell is valued at £15m and selling him would give Canaries boss Dean Smith additional funds to improve his squad.

Leicester believe they can get the best out of the wide man, who is yet to register a goal contribution this season.

However, it will not be simple to land the 23-year-old. He is also a target for Tottenham, Newcastle and Roma.

English rivals Leeds are out of the picture, according to The Mirror reporter David Anderson.

Smith was recently asked if Cantwell’s future would be spent elsewhere in the Premier League.

The former Villa boss admitted Cantwell had not been at his best this campaign, although there is ‘always speculation around good players’.

Smith added that he ‘does not know’ if the star will remain in Norfolk past the January window.

Leicester in pole position to sign Inter man

Meanwhile, Leicester are leading the hunt to land Inter midfielder Matias Vecino, according to CaughtOffside.

The experienced Uruguay international is out of contract in June, meaning he can now finalise a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

The Foxes need cover in the centre of the pitch as Wilfred Ndidi is at the Africa Cup of Nations representing Nigeria.

Vecino would be a clever addition, having been a reliable squad player for Inter over the last four-and-a-half years.

