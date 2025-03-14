Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss is generating interest and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk the Foxes’ stance on selling him if they are relegated.

Leicester have had a very disappointing season so far and sit second-bottom of the Premier League table, six points away from safety as things stand.

Despite Leicester’s worrying form this term, El Khannouss has held his own and has been one of their better performers, following his £21m move from Genk last summer.

The 20-year-old, who can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, has scored two goals and made one assist in 23 league appearances so far.

El Khannouss is viewed as having a high-ceiling. That is why clubs could try to move for him if Leicester drop down to the Championship.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Leicester youngster, but TEAMtalk understands that while they have looked at him previously, he’s not currently on their radar.

The Merseysiders considered El Khannouss when he was at Genk, but ultimately decided against a move as they were put off by the price Leicester ultimately paid for him.

El Khannouss contract does not include relegation clause

There has been no indication from sources that Liverpool could reignite their interest in El Khannouss this summer.

El Khannouss is likely to have Premier League suitors but Leicester are in a strong position, given he’s contracted until 2028.

We can confirm that his deal does not include a relegation clause, and the Foxes would not be willing to sanction a cut-price exit having paid a sizeable fee to get him only last summer.

If someone does come in for El Khannouss, sources state that it could take as much as £40m to lure him from the King Power Stadium, even if Leicester are relegated.

The Foxes view El Khannouss as a key player for the present and the future and believe he has the quality to ensure they will be fighting for promotion from the Championship next season.

From the player’s side, he isn’t agitating for an exit but naturally he could be tempted by a Premier League club should the worst happen for Leicester.

Leicester’s Premier League survival hopes aren’t over just yet. They trail fourth-bottom side Wolves by six points and breaching that gap will be a major challenge, given they’ve won just four games all season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side face Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, with tough fixtures against Manchester City and Newcastle to follow, but they do have to play Wolves, Ipswich and Southampton between now and the end of the season. The challenge will be in being within touching distance by the time those games come around.

IN FOCUS: Bilal El Khannouss’ importance to Leicester