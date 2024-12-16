Leicester City have no plans to recall striker Tom Cannon from his loan with Stoke City and are seriously considering a move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Foxes have entered a new era under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has been tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League this season.

Leicester’s hierarchy have a lot of faith in Van Nistelrooy and intend to back him in the January window with the signing of a new striker, as he looks to bring in competition for Jamie Vardy.

The former Manchester United player and coach has asked the board for a potent striker to add to his ranks and sources have stated Leicester are one of the sides to show interest in Brighton star Ferguson.

The Irish international has been made available for loan in January. Leicester are in a good position to offer him consistent playing time but they face serious competition from West Ham United.

The Hammers are big admirers of Ferguson and due to Michail Antonio now being unavailable, they view the Brighton man as a top target for next month’s transfer window.

West Ham and Leicester have both approached Ferguson’s agents. The 20-year-old has no shortage of options and is likely to move this winter.

Tom Cannon will likely see out the season at Stoke City

Leicester’s ability to sign a new striker in January will have repercussions for Stoke. The Potters signed Cannon on a season-long loan from Leicester and he has been superb in the Championship of late.

The former Everton man has scored eight goals in 17 league appearances for Stoke this season and was nominated for the Championship’s November Player of the Month Award.

His good form has seen Cannon recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad and Stoke fans want to see him signed permanently.

Leicester do have a January recall clause in his deal and that has led to concern that Stoke could lose their talisman halfway through the campaign.

However, sources have informed TEAMtalk that it is unlikely Cannon will be recalled in January and he will therefore finish the season with Stoke.

It will probably come down to whether Leicester do sign a new centre-forward like Ferguson, as Van Nistelrooy hopes, and the fitness of Foxes’ strikers Vardy and Patson Daka, who have both featured under the Dutchman.

Reports suggest that Ferguson is interested in the possibility to learn from two legendary Premier League strikers – Van Nistelrooy and Vardy.

