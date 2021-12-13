Man City make charge for in-demand Prem ace subject of four-way battle

Manchester City are one of four clubs to be showing the most interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to reports.

Tielemans is currently deciding his future as he nears the end of his Leicester contract in 2023. Next year could be their last chance to cash in on him. His form in recent years has made him an attractive transfer option for many elite sides.

The Belgium international should have several suitors if he decides to leave Leicester. Indeed, a report from Fichajes has now clarified which four clubs currently look the most likely to sign him.

According to the source, Man City are one of the main admirers of Tielemans. They are competing with Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

City have been known to snap up talent from other teams below them in the Premier League. For example, their only summer signing this year was Jack Grealish, who arrived from Aston Villa. They have also raided Leicester themselves before, for Riyad Mahrez in 2018.

Midfield is an area they could be considering reinforcements for. Fernandinho is out of contract at the end of the season, so another body may be required in similar territory.

Tielemans is a different kind of player but is certainly one who would fit in with a club of City’s stature. Indeed, it was impressive for Leicester to have signed him in the first place back in 2019.

The former Monaco man now looks ready for the next step in his career, but is taking his time to pick the right option.

Leicester and Chelsea to battle for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot Adrien Rabiot to the Premier League as Chelsea and Leicester ready to fight for the signature of the French midfielder who’s ready to leave Juventus.

Juventus could give him something to consider, given that they are actively looking to upgrade their midfield. In the process, they have put many of their current midfielders up for sale.

Some could end up in the Premier League and it is in England where they could find Tielemans as a replacement.

In Madrid, meanwhile, doubts have been raised about Casemiro’s long-term status in the team. Chelsea have been mentioned as a potential suitor for the Brazilian – and they have also been linked with Tielemans themselves recently.

But the Belgian could end up filling the void Casemiro would leave in the Spanish capital instead.

Bayern, for their part, could be losing Corentin Tolisso as a free agent in 2022 so again may have to replenish the ranks. Tielemans, despite having never played in the Bundesliga, is of interest.

Newcastle likely to be busiest during an unusually-hectic January transfer window

Tielemans praised by Leicester colleagues

At the weekend, Tielemans was back in action in the Premier League for the first time in a month. It followed his return to the pitch in the Europa League in midweek.

He marked it by scoring two goals in a 4-0 win over Newcastle, including one penalty and one from open play.

After the game, manager Brendan Rodgers and teammate James Maddison both sang his praises.

Rodgers said: “[His] all round game… to come back, play Thursday and today showed his quality. He was very impressive.”

Maddison added: “He’s a top player and a Belgian international. We missed him dearly. He’s a top player and it’s brilliant to have him back. He helps people like myself to do stuff at the top end of the pitch.

“He’s a brilliant, willing runner and very humble and selfless. You can tell how humble and happy he is. He’s very unselfish like Jamie Vardy is. They are both natural goalscorers so brilliant to have in the team.”

How much longer he will be in the Leicester team, though, remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Newcastle rival Leicester, Everton for impressive star grasping Prem chance