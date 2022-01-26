Leicester City have supposedly held talks over a possible late bid for Mohamed-Ali Cho, who has also been closely linked with Tottenham Hotspur recently.

Former Everton product Mohamed-Ali Cho is being linked with a return to English football after impressing in France with Angers. The teenager has scored twice from 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

With a contract expiring in 2023, the attention is starting to turn to a transfer. Reports at the start of the week suggested Tottenham are making a move for the in-demand attacker.

Football Insider reported they are in talks over a deal in the region of £16.7m. Other sources such as Sky Sports have verified Spurs’ interest.

But they are not alone in their pursuit of Cho. It has now emerged, via Foot Mercato, that Leicester are considering a move.

Per the French source, Leicester representatives met with their Angers counterparts in France over the weekend.

It is claimed that Leicester have been monitoring the 18-year-old for longer than a year. Now, their interest could materialise into a formal bid.

Leicester and Chelsea to battle for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot Adrien Rabiot to the Premier League as Chelsea and Leicester ready to fight for the signature of the French midfielder who’s ready to leave Juventus.

They will make a decision on whether to submit one before the January transfer deadline.

However, it may cost them more than expected. Whereas Football Insider and Sky Sports have estimated the deal would be in the region of €20m, Foot Mercato reveal Angers’ asking price is actually double.

Leicester face Mohamed-Ali Cho competition

Leicester must now reflect and work out whether they would be willing to spend €40m. Such an outlay would make Cho their second costliest signing of all time, after €45m man Youri Tielemans.

Another contender in the transfer battle, according to Foot Mercato, is Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side have a good track record of developing young talent and Cho could be the next to follow that pathway.

Dortmund are also said to have held talks about a transfer for the forward, who can play centrally or on the wing.

Former Premier League stars who could soon return: Hazard, Bale, Suarez and more

Leicester ponder defender bid

Attack is not the only area of the pitch Leicester could seek to strengthen before the transfer deadline.

Reports last week revealed they are one of three Premier League clubs considering making a bid for Ajax defender or midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Alvarez can play as a holding midfielder or a centre-back, having done so far Ajax since joining them in 2019. The much-capped Mexico international could now be ready to take the next step in his career at the age of 24.

Football Insider have reported that Alvarez is being watched by the Premier League trio of Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester.

Now, Ajax are expecting offers for the defensive midfielder, although they would prefer to keep him. His contract there runs until 2025.

Since Ajax want to keep the player, there is no mention of a possible price tag.

He cost them €15m when joining from Mexican club America two-and-a-half years ago. It is likely the experience he has amassed in Europe since – plus his lengthy contract – will have enhanced his value.

Alvarez has played 85 times for Ajax in total, including 23 appearances this season. It remains to be seen where he will be ending it.

READ MORE: Injured Leicester ace shortlisted by Italian giants facing similar difficulty with Man Utd deal