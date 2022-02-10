Leicester transfer wish could be granted this month after major reminder

Nampalys Mendy could get his exit wish from Leicester City sooner than expected after reports emerged linking him with a February transfer to CSKA Moscow.

Senegal international Mendy is returning to his club as an Africa Cup of Nations winner, playing a role of such importance that he was named in the official team of the tournament. Back with Leicester, though, he does not have as much prominence.

Mendy signed for Leicester in 2016 but has been plagued by injuries to the extent that he is still in double figures of appearances for the club. Only one has come this season and that was in the Carabao Cup.

He has spoken openly about his desire to leave the club this year, even though his contract ties him down at the King Power Stadium until 2023.

But his hopes of leaving Leicester have been boosted after one suitor established themselves in the race to sign him. According to Transfermarkt, Nampalys Mendy has become a target for CSKA Moscow.

The Russian giants are looking for a defensive midfielder who has European experience. Former Nice man Mendy fits the profile of player they are looking for.

CSKA Moscow were watching the 29-year-old during his AFCON duties. Having started five matches for the continental champions at the tournament, he caught their eye.

While Mendy has been facing a wait until the summer to sort his future, CSKA could present him with an immediate exit route from Leicester. The winter transfer window in Russia is still open until February 22nd.

Therefore, he could make the move to join a side currently fourth in their league, eight points off top. CSKA have no European football on offer, though.

Mendy’s views on the transfer are not yet clear. One thing that is, is that he would likely get more gametime than he is doing at Leicester. And after sending a reminder of his talents at AFCON, such a move may make sense.

Nampalys Mendy not only midfielder Leicester may lose

Leicester are also in danger of losing another former Monaco midfielder from their squad, Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian, 24, has developed into one of the Premier League’s finest central midfielders. Tielemans is capable of turning his hand to all aspects of midfield play, and proved he was a man for the big occasion when rifling Leicester to FA Cup glory last season.

Tielemans’ current deal at the King Power expires in 2023. At present, there has been no indication he is willing to extend his stay.

That could force Leicester’s hand into a summer sale, and Het Nieuwsblad reveal his price has been slashed.

It’s stated Leicester are now ‘ready to accept as little as £34m’ in the summer. They could chance their arm in the hopes Tielemans will sign a new deal. But that would leave them open to him leaving for nothing 12 months later.

Tielemans is reportedly on the radars of Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus.

