‘Positive talks’ indicate Leicester City star could be first of six in line for new deals

Ricardo Pereira could be the first of up to six Leicester City players to sign a new contract after holding positive talks with the club, according to a report.

Leicester signed Ricardo Pereira from Porto in 2018 for a fee of €25m. The full-back enjoyed a busy first two seasons at the King Power Stadium. However, his second campaign was cut short by an ACL injury, that also sidelined him well into his third year.

Now in his fourth season in Leicester colours, Ricardo has been dealing with further injury issues. Before that, he helped them win the Community Shield in the first of 12 appearances in 2021-22.

And it seems Leicester retain faith he can get back to his past levels. According to LeicestershireLive, they want him to extend his contract beyond its 2023 expiry date.

And on that front, they have already held “positive talks”, dating back to before his most recent injury which has him out of action until at least February.

The proposed new deal could last until 2026, by which time the Portugal international will be in his 30s. In other words, they are tying down his services for his best years.

These are the first discussions he has held with Leicester over a longer-term stay since he joined from Porto three-and-a-half years ago. And they seem to be going well.

Ricardo has made 101 appearances during his Leicester career, scoring six goals and adding 13 assists.

There could be many more to come should things continue to head in the right direction.

Five others in line for Leicester talks

But he is not the only player Leicester are focusing on keeping. The report reminds that five of his teammates are also in the final 18 months of their deals.

As such, Leicester also plan to talk with Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel, Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans.

Tielemans will command the most interest and as such, Leicester have already been working on his renewal. But the talented Belgian midfielder is keeping his options open.

Vardy and Schmeichel, meanwhile, have legendary status at Leicester as members of their title-winning squad. Yet they could still have more chapters to write in their famed stories with the club.

Then, Soyuncu and Evans have been key figures in defence, which is an area Leicester are looking to reinforce but not overhaul.

Leicester seeking Ricardo Pereira competition

Although Ricardo will be a big part of Leicester’s future still if all goes to plan, the Foxes do need more depth in his position.

As such, they have joined the race for Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay.

Long-term injuries to James Justin and Ricardo has led to chopping and changing in the position.

Wide midfielder Marc Albrighton has been forced to play in the defence recently. Therefore, the signing of Ramsay would be an important one for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The 18-year-old has eight assists in 22 appearances for Aberdeen this season.

He is clearly a very capable player, and at such a young age. Furthermore, he looks to be a big fish in a small pond, and a move to a bigger league beckons.

However, mid-table Serie A side Bologna bid for Ramsay recently, and had their offer rebuffed.

That means Leicester will have to come up with a better offer than that of Bologna.

However, Aberdeen seem desperate to hold onto their star. The Scottish side feel he is up there with the best right-backs in Europe, so will not let him go without being properly compensated.

