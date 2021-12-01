Leicester City have sprung into action and look set to rival Liverpool and Man City for the signing of a Premier League attacker, according to reports.

The Foxes have an electric forward line which includes the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes. They can also rely on James Maddison and summer signing Patson Daka.

Vardy was joined by Maddison on the scoresheet last time out as Brendan Rodgers’ men swept past Watford at the King Power.

That result put them on 18 points from 13 games, and five behind the top four. Leicester will be hoping for a similar performance when they travel to Southampton on Wednesday evening.

The Foxes forked out £22million in June to bring Daka to the Premier League. He has shown some early promise and is widely viewed as Vardy’s long-term successor in attack.

Despite this, Football Insider report that Leicester could dip back into their pockets for another striker this winter.

The man in question is South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan, who has been starring for Wolves this campaign.

The 25-year-old, on loan from German side RB Leipzig, is on four goals from 10 appearances. That includes two strikes in October’s victory over struggling Newcastle United.

Liverpool and Man City became interested in Hwang on November 14. But after scouting the star on numerous occasions, Leicester are ready to test their English rivals.

Hwang’s loan includes a £13m option to buy next summer. But the Foxes are confident of completing a deal before then.

The report claims that Leicester can tempt Leipzig into a deal by putting £18m on the table in January.

Either way, Hwang looks set to continue scoring goals in England next season. Wolves will have to put up a serious fight to keep him from the clutches of Leicester, Liverpool and Man City.

Leicester boss delivers Rangnick verdict

Meanwhile, Rodgers has given his verdict on incoming Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick.

The Northern Irishman was linked with the vacant hot seat before Rangnick’s announcement on Monday.

“I think they have appointed a very experienced man in football, both in his role as a sporting director and as a coach,” Rodgers said.

“I don’t know Ralf personally but I came across him when I was at Liverpool and we had a phone conversation.

“And then at Celtic. I played against his Leipzig team but he’s clearly a very, very experienced guy who is very well thought of in the game.

“And he will come in and offer that experience and that stability to the club. They will assess it from there.”

