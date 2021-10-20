Rodgers admits Leicester trio lack key trait; four-goal Daka hints at deadly tandem

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admitted his midfield trio against Spartak Moscow lacked natural aggressiveness and needed a “poke”, while Patson Daka spoke highly of the budding partnership that could emerge in the post-Jamie Vardy era.

Leicester came from two goals down to secure a 4-3 victory over Spartak Moscow in Russia. Daka had been forced to be patient since arriving in the summer, with opportunities behind Jamie Vardy in the league severely limited.

However, the Zambian announced himself in some style on Wednesday afternoon, plundering four goals to get the Foxes’ European campaign back on track.

With a vital three points secured, Leicester now sit second in Group C ahead of Napoli’s clash with Legia Warsaw on Thursday night.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Leicestershire Live), Rodgers said: “I am satisfied with the result.

“It was a great victory, and I’m satisfied with the mentality to come from behind. I was satisfied with the second half as we showed more aggression. And I’m super satisfied with Patson Daka after his four goals.

“Firstly, Patson, to score four goals in any game of football is difficult. But to do it in an away game in Europe is fantastic. His finishes were so calm and composed, and we knew that was his biggest strength.

🔥 Deadly Daka 🔥 Patson Daka is the first Leicester player to score four goals in one European game! ✨#UEL pic.twitter.com/VrHHH5nzyV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2021

“The three guys (Soumare, Tielemans, and Maddison) were superb in the second half.

“In the first half it was too nice, they weren’t doing enough off the ball. From the beginning of the second half, they were aggressive.

“They are not naturally aggressive people, so you have to poke them. We got the message through and it was a really great win in the end.

“In so many ways it was a great victory. We came off a win at the weekend, and to come from behind and score four goals, it shows the spirit, the players are never broken.

“It was a massive game for us in terms of the group stage. I felt it was decisive that we won tonight. We dug ourselves out of a hole.

“We’ve got 25 supporters, bless them, so we’ve got to give them more. We have to send them away with something.”

Daka loving budding Leicester partnership

Four-goal hero Daka also spoke to the press, telling BT Sport: “It’s been an amazing few days for me and the team. It was a very good effort from the team. I’m just happy I was able to help the team.

“There is nothing to hate about Leicester, the people are great. I’m loving it and I’m enjoying my time. I have a lot of things I want to improve on.”

Reacting further in a post-match press conference (via Leicestershire Live), Daka added: “The goals may look easy, but they are tough to score. They need total concentration.

“I know the qualities of the team, so I just had to use my speed and keep my concentration. I hope I can score as many goals as possible.

“It was great to play alongside [Kelechi] Iheanacho. It’s because of how we train, we support each other. It showed in the game today. It all comes down to training.”

