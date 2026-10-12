Russell Martin facing Leicester City sack as sources make critical ‘hanging by a thread’ claim

Russell Martin’s future as Leicester City manager is hanging by a thread, according to sources, with the club’s board actively making calls and assessing alternative options to replace him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Foxes currently sit 17th in the League One table – a far cry from where they expected to be – and the run of results so far this season has left the board extremely concerned. Sources say the hierarchy has grown increasingly uneasy about the direction of the side and is now seriously exploring other candidates as it seeks a change of course.

The atmosphere around the club has been described as toxic and very low. Supporters have made their feelings clear and have been vocal in their dissatisfaction, with many fans stating they are done with the current regime.

The combination of poor form and a restless fanbase has added to the pressure on Martin, who is under mounting scrutiny over his ability to turn results around.

Sources within the club have indicated that senior figures now see little alternative but to bring in a new manager and pursue a fresh direction. Conversations are understood to be underway as the board weighs its options, reflecting a growing belief that a change is required to salvage any hope this season…

Russell Martin told stubborn tactics will result in sack

Leicester’s position in the lower reaches of the table has heightened the urgency.

While the club has not confirmed its position on Martin yet, we understand that the private sentiment among decision-makers is that the current situation cannot continue. The low morale around the club, coupled with vocal supporter anger, has only added to the sense that the managerial situation is reaching a critical point.

Any decision is expected to be driven by the desire to stabilise the side and improve results as quickly as possible.

With the board already sounding out alternatives, Martin’s tenure appears increasingly precarious, and sources suggest the coming days could prove decisive for his future at the King Power Stadium.

Pundit Tony Cascarino certainly believes the clock is ticking on Martin’s reign after just 12 games in charge that have, so far, yielded just four wins.

“It’s a big result for him [Robbie Savage] and Peterborough, but Leicester, well, it’s doomsday at Leicester, it really is. Whatever is happening at that football club…” he began on talkSPORT.

“Leicester had loads more passes as you’d expect, but the bottom line is, the same argument is always being made.

“And Martin can come out and say nothing’s going to change with a new manager.

“Well, it will change, he will lose his job if he can’t find results.”

Cascarino also believes that Martin’s stubborn possession-based football is doing the Foxes no favours and claims they will need to alter their ways if the 40-year-old is to avoid the chop.

“You can play whatever way you want, whatever style you want, but if you’re losing games, then why you do coaching badges is to adapt, sometimes you have to do things you might not like.

“You might not think this is my tactic, but this is the right thing for the team – at the moment, they’re losing a lot of football matches.”

He added: “You have to be a coach. All the managers I’ve known, if you can’t see that your team are not capable of playing a certain way or it doesn’t suit them, then you have to change.

“That’s your job as a coach, you have to find a way of winning, and at the moment, they can’t.”