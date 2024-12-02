Ruud van Nistelrooy could play a key role in the signing of Evan Ferguson at Leicester

Ruud van Nistelrooy will reportedly play a key role in Leicester signing Evan Ferguson, as the striker would welcome the possibility of learning from him and Jamie Vardy.

Since his breakout season in the Premier League in 2022/23, Ferguson has slowed. He netted six times in the league that term as a youngster, with another four senior goals coming in cup competitions.

Between last season and all of this season’s games so far combined, he’s added just seven more goals.

It was reported of late that the Brighton man wants to leave his current club in search of regular first-team minutes. He was linked with Manchester United in the summer, and some other Premier League sides since, while TEAMtalk is aware Chelsea remain keen on Ferguson.

Leicester have now joined the race for the Irishman, too. According to Football Insider, they have been backed to sign Ferguson to help their push to remain in the Premier League.

Though Brighton are yet to decide on the potential loan move, it’s believed Ferguson is keen to make the switch, given the promise of increased playing time.

New Foxes boss Van Nistelrooy could have a big say, as it’s suggested working under the former star striker would be a ‘great opportunity’ for Ferguson.

The Brighton striker would reportedly welcome the chance to learn from Van Nistelrooy and Leicester icon Vardy.

Leicester’s forward options

Leicester currently have four senior striking options in their first-team squad.

Of those, Patson Daka has hardly played due to injury, Odsonne Edouard is yet to score in the Premier League this season, and Jordan Ayew and Vardy have a combined seven league goals so far.

As such, Ferguson might well be given a fair run in the side.

With Leicester currently residing just one point above the relegation zone, it’s little surprise they want to add goals to the side to create a gap, and a loan for a player with the promise of Ferguson could be perfect.

Leicester round-up: Man Utd role in RVN hire explained

Van Nistelrooy only recently took his place at Leicester, having formerly been in interim charge at Manchester United.

Reports suggested that the United squad’s reaction to his time in charge at the club helped his standing at Leicester, leading to him being hired.

Van Nistelrooy could use his Red Devils links to improve his Foxes squad, as he’s apparently eyeing young trio Dan Gore, Harry Amass and Toby Collier.

Meanwhile, Leicester have been linked with Aston Villa striker Louie Barry of late, but the youngster, on loan at Stockport, will reportedly be recalled and sent out to the Championship amid his top form in League One.

