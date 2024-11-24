Leicester City have officially announced the sacking of manager Steve Cooper after a poor run of form left the Foxes 16th in the Premier League table.

Cooper, 44, took charge of Leicester over the summer and was backed with nine new signings, including two loans, but the investment in the squad hasn’t led to positive performances.

They lost 2-1 to Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday – their second consecutive defeat – and that has proven to be the last straw for the club’s board.

An official statement from the club reads: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Leicester currently sit two points outside the relegation zone and whoever replaces Cooper will be tasked with keeping them in the Premier League.

Leicester City begin manager hunt

In terms of potential replacements, reports suggested earlier this week that Ruud van Nistelrooy could be an option for Leicester.

The legendary Dutch striker took the helm at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag was sacked and led the Red Devils to three victories and one draw.

The arrival of Man Utd’s new boss Ruben Amorim led to Van Nistelrooy’s exit, with the Portuguese coach opting to bring his own staff with him from former club Sporting CP.

Van Nistelrooy has limited experience in management, starting his coaching career in the youth systems of PSV Eindhoven in 2018.

Following the exit of German Roger Schmidt in 2022, the Dutchman was promoted to the role of senior manager at the Eredivisie giants for the 2022-23 season.

PSV lost out on the Dutch title to Feyenoord by seven points that campaign, although Van Nistelrooy’s troops lifted the KNVB Cup.

He then joined Man Utd as Ten Hag’s assistant in July, before becoming interim boss in October.

Van Nistelrooy revealed in an interview this month that he would like to become Man Utd’s permanent manager one day, but to do so he needs more managerial experience and taking a job at Leicester would be a step in the right direction.

Other names expected to be in contention for the Leicester job include former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter and ex-West Ham and Everton manager David Moyes. Others will no doubt be linked with the club in the coming days.

