Leicester star pulls Rodgers’ tactics into question while on international duty

Leicester star Timothy Castagne has pulled Brendan Rodgers’ tactics into question while on international duty with Belgium.

The Foxes are expected to be right in contention at the top of the Premier League table. But as we’ve reached the November international break, they find themselves all the way down in 12th place.

It’s been a very mixed bag for them so far this season. And Castagne highlighted one of their disappointing results when asked about the campaign to date.

He told Belgian newspaper Le Soir (via Sport Witness): “We are making mistakes, and that impacts our confidence.

“I remember a match against Crystal Palace where we are winning 2-0, and we decide to stop the opponent for a whole half, but 45 minutes without really playing is long.”

That match back at the start of October had seen Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy bag in the first half for the visitors.

But the Eagles came back into the game and drew the level in the second 45, which is how it finished.

The following match the Foxes beat Manchester United 4-2, which appeared to be a turning point. However, that has not been fully realised.

Leicester are winless in their last three games in all competitions, a run of form which Castagne has described as a “rut”.

“We’re in a bit of a rut at the moment,” the full-back added. “We haven’t got the start of the season we wanted.

“We might do the reverse of the last few seasons, when we started strongly before ending badly. We’re not in a crisis but we need to string a few wins together to get ourselves back on track.”

Castagne was speaking after linking up with the Belgium squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Wales, while his club team-mate Youri Tielemans has pulled out due to injury.

Cut-price exit on the cards

Meanwhile, their fellow Belgian team-mate, Denis Praet, could be leaving the club for good at the end of the season.

Praet, who is also in the current Belgium squad, is on loan at Serie A side Torino for the season. He left to seek regular game time.

The Leicester Mercury, citing reports in the Italian press, provide an insight into Praet’s transfer. They write that Torino can make the central midfielder’s loan permanent for just €11m (£9.4m) at any point this season.

The ball is firmly in their court. They are just waiting to see what Praet’s influence will be over the next few months before finalising a deal.

