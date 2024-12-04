Leicester have been tipped to sign in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ismael Saibari, who Ruud van Nistelrooy managed during his time with the Dutch giants.

Leicester have got off to a flying start under new manager Van Nistelrooy, with the Manchester United legend leading the Foxes to a 3-1 win over West Ham.

The victory leaves Leicester in 15th place in the Premier League table – four points outside the relegation zone – but Van Nistelrooy knows his squad needs strengthening.

According to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, Leicester could pursue a move for Saibari next year. He is one of the talented players Van Nistelrooy had a positive impact on at PSV, along with Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

“Noni Madueke became a top player under him. Xavi Simons, who is playing for the national team, also became a top player under Ruud,” Van der Kraan told talkSPORT. “Saibari is another one.

“[Saibari] is, at the moment, by the far the top player [at PSV]. He is a player who I can see Ruud going for at some stage in this season or at the end of the season if things go well, or he is given the money.

“Because he is a player he has worked with before and who is an absolutely top, top talent in Europe.”

Van Nistelrooy expects January additions

Van Nistelrooy has confirmed that he voiced his ambitious for the January transfer window to the Leicester board before he decided to take the job.

The Foxes’ hierarchy are ready to back the Dutchman with new signings and give him every chance of keeping the club in the Premier League.

“That was a topic of discussion [with the Leicester bosses],” Van Nistelrooy said this week when asked about potential January additions. “The two conversations were very open and clear.

“It’s important to know how things are in the near future and the further future. January was discussed. The current squad was discussed.

“I have to have a good assessment over the coming weeks ahead of January, giving every player a chance. I’m working with people at the club but I’m looking to bring in other people.”

Saibari can play as a centre-midfielder, number 10 or a right-winger when required, so could provide cover in multiple areas for Leicester.

Saibari has continued to improve at PSV and this season, he’s notched four goals and made six assists in 16 appearances across all competitions – including five games in the Champions League.

Leicester transfer rumours: Brighton striker wanted by Foxes

In other news, Leicester are one of several clubs considering a January move for Brighton and Hove Albion centre-forward Evan Ferguson

It’s claimed that Van Nistelrooy could play a key role in potentially luring Ferguson to the King Power, as the Irish international would ‘welcome the chance to learn from him and Jamie Vardy.’

Reports suggest that Brighton man wants to leave his current club in search of regular first-team minutes. He was linked with Manchester United in the summer, and some other Premier League sides since, while TEAMtalk is aware Chelsea remain keen on Ferguson.

Leicester have joined the race for Ferguson, who could leave Brighton in January on loan or on a permanent transfer, albeit the latter option would be expensive.

IN FOCUS: Ismael Saibari under Ruud van Nistelrooy

Saibari's stats under Van Nistelrooy for PSV