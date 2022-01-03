Leicester hold an interest in Tottenham and Everton target Charles De Ketelaere, according to one journalist.

The attacking midfielder is currently shining for Club Brugge in the Belgian top flight. His record for the campaign stands at nine goals and six assists in 21 appearances.

De Ketelaere also has Champions League experience, having featured in three editions of the competition with Club Brugge.

However, the exciting 20-year-old was unable to get on the scoresheet this time around as his team went out in the group stage.

De Ketelaere has sublime versatility. He can operate anywhere along the forward line and is also comfortable playing in midfield.

He could be the latest in a long line of Belgian starlets to leave the Jupiler Pro League for bigger and better things.

Italian source Calciomercato put Everton in the mix to land De Ketelaere in October. Spurs then joined the race in November.

Haaland and Mbappe want Madrid Both young stars are interested in a move to The Bernabeu.

But ESPN, who cite Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, state Leicester are now on the attacker’s trail. They are apparently ‘very interested’ in signing him after several successful scouting missions.

The Foxes will wait until the summer before submitting an offer. This will allow De Ketelaere to continue his development in his home country over the next six months.

The King Power could be a great destination for the four-time Belgium international. His compatriots Youri Tielemans and Timothy Castagne are already shining in the East Midlands.

De Ketelaere has previously been on Manchester City’s radar. But former Brugge man Marc Degryse reckons he should snub them for Leicester.

“Manchester City still seems a bit too high for me. But maybe first an intermediate step, to a club that has ambition.

“Like Leicester, for example. If you can continue to grow there, then the sky is the limit.”

Leicester in for talented centre-back

Meanwhile, a report from the Daily Mail has Leicester in the frame to sign impressive Ghana defender Abdul Mumin.

The central defender is impressing at Portuguese outfit Vitoria de Guimaraes. The Foxes are able to sign him for just £14m in the summer and Mumin’s current employers will not stand in his way.

They believe there is profit to be made on the 23-year-old. A deal that valuable would see him become their second-highest departure of all time.

Mumin could be taken to Leicester as a replacement for Wesley Fofana. The Marseille-born star is a target for Chelsea, despite his long-term injury.

READ MORE: Lukaku to make shock Prem transfer in days as Tuchel row hits breaking point – Paper Talk