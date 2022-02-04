Brendan Rodgers has given an exciting update on Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana as the 21-year-old steps up his recovery from injury.

Wesley Fofana made a big impression during his maiden Premier League season in 2020-21. The defender featured in 38 games in all competitions, helping Leicester to finish fifth in the table. They also reached the Europa League round of 32 before being knocked out by Slavia Prague.

Fofana looked set for another influential campaign in the Foxes’ backline, only to be on the receiving end of a bad challenge during pre-season. He suffered a broken leg and ankle ligament damage, leading to a long period in the treatment room.

Leicester have struggled in his absence. Fellow central defenders Jonny Evans and Jannik Vestergaard have also spent time on the sidelines, giving Rodgers some serious selection problems.

But the East Midlands club could be buoyed by Fofana’s return in the near future.

Ahead of their derby against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, Rodgers was asked about the Frenchman’s recovery. The manager said: “He’s doing terrific and he will look to join the squad the week beginning February 14, which is great news for us. He’s working very hard with our medical team and sports science team.

“He’s on this final period now before he rejoins the main squad and then we will just assess it from there and see where he is at in that first week and then hopefully, somewhere in February, he will be close to playing.”

Rodgers talks Wesley Fofana influence

Rodgers added: “I think you can see his importance, you’ve seen what we’ve missed throughout the season.

“Those final few pre-season games, especially in the Villarreal game, you saw the quality in him and the quality he gives the team.

“So to have that injury to such an important player for us, especially given how we play, we like to play with a high line and be aggressive and defend forward and we brought him in for that reason.

“Even though he is so young he plays with such personality and maturity – it was a huge blow for us.”

Leicester were reportedly keeping tabs on several centre-backs in January to help ease their defensive woes. Manchester United’s Phil Jones and Malang Sarr of Chelsea were two players linked.

The Foxes ultimately decided not to act, and Rodgers now suggests a big splurge this summer could be on the cards. “We have ambitions here and it was the reason I came to Leicester City,” the Northern Irishman said. “I’m not here to go through the motions. But it’s all about timing.

Manager hints at busy summer

“The club is financially run well. In the main we have recruited well, you don’t get them all right. We are not a club that can spend endless pots of money.

“Where the confusion is that we’ve been a team up there challenging. The planning is well under way for the summer. The supporters will want to do that now, but if it’s not possible, we work with what we have.”

Looking ahead to the cup clash against Forest on Sunday afternoon, Rodgers said: “It’s a great fixture. We want to win this competition again. It was such a memorable and iconic period for us to win it. We want that again.

“You have to dig deep and perform well. They are a good side. Steve [Cooper] has galvanised the team. They are very well coached and have talented players.”

