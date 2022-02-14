The advisor of Youri Tielemans has given the raft of suitors even greater encouragement after dropping a hint on the Leicester ace’s future.

The 24-year-old will be one of English football’s most in-demand stars next summer. At that point, the Belgian midfielder will have just 12 months left on his current contract. At present, there has been zero indication he will pen fresh terms.

Speaking in the aftermath of their 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers attempted to downplay the exit rumours.

“Firstly he has not declined (a new contract),” Rodgers told Sky Sports. “I have seen stories but the position is exactly the same. He is a fantastic player and there has been no movement.

“He’s worked well and until his last days here, he will always give his best. He is a top professional and you saw his commitment today.”

Rodgers declared Tielemans has not declined a new contract, though could give no indication that he will actually sign one.

Fabrizio Romano adamant Tielemans is off

Indeed, trusted transfer guru categorically stated on Friday that Tielemans will not extend his stay at the King Power.

“I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester,” tweeted Romano. “New deal bid has been turned down – current one expires in 2023.”

The deal Romano referenced – according to the Athletic – was put on the table by Leicester over a year ago.

The outlet state both the club and Tielemans’ representatives are ‘on the same page’. In other words, there have been no crossed wires in negotiations. Instead, it is as simple as Tielemans not wanting to sign a new deal at Leicester.

What’s more, the outlet carry quotes from Tielemans’ advisor, Peter Smeets.

Smeets operates the Let’s Play football agency, of which Tielemans is the star client. Smeets stressed “there has been no change” to Tielemans’ situation, and declared the Belgian ace “must consider his career” when taking his next step.

Smeets plants seed for transfer

“There has been no change,” Smeets told the Athletic. “It is a normal situation.

“Youri has a lot of respect for the club, the fans, the manager and his team-mates, but he also must consider his career. Now he is only focused on the season and doing his best for Leicester.”

With it seemingly set in stone that Tielemans won’t extend his stay, the likeliest outcome is a summer sale.

Leicester have put the money generated from high profile sales to good use in recent years. Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kante all generated significant fees when sold to teams from the traditional top six.

In Tielemans’ case, it is Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool that are in the mix, and despite his contract status, Tielemans could still command upwards of £34m given the stature of those chasing his signature.

Precisely which one of them will win the race cannot be known at present. But it’s looking increasingly likely Tielemans won’t be at Leicester when next season begins.

