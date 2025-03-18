Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has come under fire this season and the club are being linked with a host of quality forward options who could replace the struggling Reds frontman.

The Anfield outfit forked out £85million (€100m/$108m) when they landed the Uruguay international from Benfica back in the summer of 2022 but Nunez has struggled to be the lethal presence Liverpool signed him to be in front of goal.

The 25-year-old’s all-round game and effort levels cannot really be questioned but big-money strikers are bought to do one thing and 40 goals in 136 games, an average of a goal every 3.4 outings, is clearly not good enough.

Nunez’s struggles have continued into this season, despite the stunning form Arne Slot’s men have been in as they sit at the summit of the Premier League.

He has notched just seven times in 42 games in all competitions and has been fortunate that the likes of Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo have been in scintillating form around him.

To that end, TEAMtalk has looked at 10 frontmen who could complete a move to Merseyside in the near future…

Alexander Isak

He’s the name on everyone’s lips right now and Liverpool were just his latest victims when Isak scored against them in the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle believe they have the best striker on the planet and it’s no surprise that other clubs are looking enviously at him – Liverpool included.

Sources have confirmed Liverpool’s admiration of Isak, but Newcastle would command an extraordinary fee – likely of British-record levels – to let him go.

In terms of sheer quality, the temptation could be there to go for Isak as a definitive upgrade on Nunez. It would be a blockbuster move, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool would finance it.

Julian Alvarez

Similarly, former Manchester City striker Alvarez has begun to be linked with Liverpool, but he could cost a staggering amount.

Alvarez left the Premier League behind him last summer in search of more starting guarantees away from Manchester City and he has since thrived for Atletico Madrid.

Atleti would also be seeking a nine-figure sum to let go of Alvarez, especially as they prepare for a post-Antoine Griezmann era, so he might be beyond reach.

But Liverpool do admire the Argentina international and at 25 years old he is approaching the prime of his career. Could it lead him back to the Premier League?

Liam Delap

It’s been an eye-catching season for Delap in an otherwise struggling Ipswich team. In his first full year at Premier League level, the former Man City academy graduate has hit double figures of goals.

With Ipswich bound for a return to the Championship, Delap is one of their players who looks set to stay in the top flight with a new team. And the calibre of club looking at him is high.

Liverpool are known to be among the 22-year-old’s admirers and sources state they have made contact to find out what his future plans are.

Delap ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool and could be cheaper than some of their other targets, while he is at a good age to develop.

Victor Osimhen

There’s bound to be a big battle for Osimhen’s signature in the summer after his loan spell at Galatasaray from Napoli ends.

Liverpool were one of the clubs who Osimhen could have broken his loan to join in January, but he wanted to see out the full season in the Turkish Super Lig.

The summer could be a different prospect entirely and there have recently been hints that Liverpool could still represent an option for the Nigeria international.

“I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams,” Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong said. “It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team. I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see…”

Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres joined Sporting CP from Coventry City in the summer of 2023 and has since become one of the most sought-after strikers in world football.

The Sweden international scored 43 goals in all competitions in his debut season, helping his side win the Primeira Liga title.

He has already netted 44 goals in the 2024/25 campaign, including a Champions League hat-trick in their 4-1 win against Manchester City.

His form has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 26-year-old has a €100million (£83m/$107m) release clause in his contract but will reportedly be allowed to leave Sporting CP in the summer for around €70million (£57.8m, $73.7m).

Benjamin Sesko

Liverpool have bought Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in recent years and could potentially launch another raid on the Bundesliga side in 2025.

The Reds are one of many clubs to have been linked with Sesko, who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

“As a striker, he’s the best I’ve played with,” teammate Yussuf Poulsen said. “If you look at his abilities, he has everything a top number 9 needs.

“He’s still young, he still needs to learn, not the technical things about being a striker but maybe more the finesse side. He has everything, strength shooting, technique, everything.”

The 21-year-old has scored 19 goals in 39 appearances this season and reportedly has a gentleman’s agreement with RB Leipzig to facilitate an exit next summer.

Jonathan David

David would represent a more budget-friendly option for Liverpool as he is in the final six months of his contract at Lille.

The striker is already eligible to open pre-contract talks with non-French clubs, and he has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham, Newcastle and Juventus.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, the Canada international is enjoying a great 2024/25 season.

He is currently the third top scorer in Ligue 1 with 14 goals and also netted seven Champions League goals, including a winner against Real Madrid.

Marcus Thuram

Since joining Inter Milan on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, Thuram has established himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A.

He played an integral role in their Scudetto-winning campaign last season, registering 13 goals and 13 assists in 35 Serie A appearances.

The 27-year-old has also made a brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign with 13 goals again, but this time in 28 Serie A appearances.

TEAMtalk’s Italian correspondent Rudy Galetti has confirmed Liverpool are interested in Thuram. A move to Anfield would offer him the chance to reunite with close friend Federico Chiesa.

While Inter will want to keep him at the San Siro, the France international has a €85million (£70.4m/$89.6m) release clause in his contract and there has been talk of a new deal.

Marcus Thuram bags his 5th goal of the season and heads Inter into the lead 🤩 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/aeImcnVdCz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

Joao Pedro

A striker with Premier League experience, Pedro joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Watford in 2023 and was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award last season.

He has 14 direct goal contributions in 25 Premier League appearances this season, including goals against Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has also showcased his ability to drop deep and contribute to the team’s link-up play, prompting comparisons with former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

“He has this special quality,” Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said. “Every team in the Premier League has this one key player. In possession, he’s unbelievable.”

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Reds are “closely monitoring” the Brazil international, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

But Pedro is under contract at Brighton until 2028 and all interested parties have reportedly been quoted a fee of €70million (£58.2/$73.5m).

Hugo Ekitike

A number of Premier League outfits have been linked with Ekitike of late, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, worth £67million (€78m/$86.6m), among the Bundesliga’s top scorers this season. He has 13 goals and four assists in the German top flight, as well as a further six direct goal contributions in the Europa League.

Not only is Ekitike on Liverpool’s radar, among a number of their rivals, but it’s reported he’s the striker the Reds are ‘most interested’ in.

That’s according to the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, who states the Frenchman “ticks a lot of boxes” for Liverpool.

