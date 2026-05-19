20 reasons for Arne Slot sack given after Liverpool perform U-turn

Liverpool could yet decide to sack Arne Slot after a woeful campaign

A report has outlined 20 reasons why Liverpool should sack Arne Slot after Fabrizio Romano and our own sources at TEAMtalk weighed in with telling updates on the Dutchman’s future.

Liverpool are a team on a near-vertical decline under Arne Slot. They’ll probably scrape their way into the Champions League, though they’re doing so with a record-low points tally.

In any case, UCL qualification was the bare minimum the reigning Premier League champions should be striving before, and especially so after breaking their transfer record twice last summer.

Slot looks powerless to prevent the slide, though up until recently, the overwhelming expectation was he’d be given next season to prove he can turn the ship around.

Slot has publicly confirmed he’s already involved in planning for next season, while Fabrizio Romano was among those to strongly insist the Dutchman was safe.

However, TEAMtalk’s insider, Graeme Bailey, led the way on Monday when revealing there are now growing doubts among Liverpool’s top brass regarding Slot.

Sacking Slot is now under serious consideration, with Bailey explaining: “Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do.

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

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“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Mo Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

Salah’s recent social media posts called out Liverpool’s style of play and the declining standards at the club.

A huge chunk of Liverpool’s current stars have either liked or commented positively on the post, including Curtis Jones who Liverpool are now expected to boot out.

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There had been reports Liverpool might even dispense with their planned end-of-season review, such was their continued faith Slot was the right man for the task at hand.

However, Romano – who previously backed Slot to stay – has now rowed back and insisted an end-of-season review WILL take place.

What’s more, Romano was clearly hesitant to make any more definitive claims Slot is safe when noting the upcoming review will be “important” and “crucial”.

He said on his YouTube channel: “Obviously, in general, at Liverpool, guys, don’t forget. And let me finish with this line.

“The end of the season review at Liverpool because there will be an end of the season review.

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He went on to add: “But Liverpool always insisted that they want to continue with Arne Slot.

“Obviously, the end-of-the-season review is still going to be an important moment.

“The end-of-season review is still going to be crucial to mark the future at Liverpool Football Club.

“So, we wait for this end of the season in order for the owners.”

20 reasons to sack Arne Slot

Now, our colleagues over on Football365 have put forward 20 reasons why FSG should come to their senses and sack Slot.

Kicking the list off was the Salah-led rebellion, with author, Will Ford, writing: “After his pre-AFCON antics the latest breaking of ranks from Salah could have been dismissed as further sulking from a self-serving footballer looking to shirk blame for what has been his own dire season.

“But the Reds legend having little skin left in the game as he’s now less than a week from his hero’s send-off from Anfield made his call for Liverpool to ‘go back to heavy metal’ football after ‘crumbling to yet another defeat’ a particularly hard-hitting and damning appraisal of Slot’s stewardship of the club.

“It was made far more significant by 17 of his current and former teammates liking the social media posts.”

Slot’s bizarre substitutions, his fascination with Cody Gakpo, his dire brand of football, his diabolical away record this season, his refusal to clamp down on player holidays, and throwing the towel in on winning trophies were six more of the 20 reasons cited…

READ MORE: Liverpool should sack Arne Slot and here are a full 20 reasons why