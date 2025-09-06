Liverpool have a cast-iron plan in place to succeed Virgil van Dijk at Anfield with a future 2027 deal already said to be done – and with reports in Spain now suggesting an alternative move for Marc Guehi, it’s likely to prove a shrewd move.

The Reds spent around £440m strengthening their Premier League title-winning squad this summer, with Arne Slot’s side responsible for the three largest deals in the Premier League. And with Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak both arriving to strengthen the Liverpool attack, Slot and Co also spent heavily on Florian Wirtz, who, before Isak, had also cost a British record fee.

While they also managed to reinforce both full-back positions too – the capture of Jeremie Frimpong an essential one given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit – the one position that did evade them was in the centre of defence, with a deal for Guehi ultimately being called off in the last moments of the window by Crystal Palace.

The Reds are still hopeful of landing the England man in 2026, and with his Eagles deal due to expire, the south-east London side will be eager to ensure they don’t lose their prized asset to a free transfer.

However, Slot and Co. are also thinking long-term and in a future move now confirmed by respected journalist Paul Gorst, claiming the Reds will trigger the buy-back clause in Jarell Quansah’s deal from Bayer Leverkusen as the successor to Van Dijk.

“The interesting one with Quansah is that he’s already agreed his contract if he is to return,” the reporter told The Redmen TV. “I think the buyback clause is €60m, (£52m, $70m). If he does return in two years’ time he’s already on the deal. He signed it, essentially. His future Liverpool contract if he comes back has already been agreed.”

Gorst claims Liverpool plan to keep a close watch on the 22-year-old, who made 58 appearances over two seasons for the Reds before sealing an initial £30m (€35m, $40m) move to the BayArena earlier this summer…

Gorst added: “I imagine it would be improved.

“It’s essentially not going to be something where Liverpool look to trigger the buyback clause and can’t agree personal terms with Quansah, because it’s already done.”

Marc Gueghi lines up another move as Liverpool watch Quansah

The reporter added: “In a way, it’s almost a bit of a two-year loan in a strange way, with Liverpool having to pay a premium to get him back.

“It does show you how highly they rate him and potentially he could be the mainstay of Liverpool’s defence in five years’ time.”

Gorst’s claim follows up claims by the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, who recently confirmed the Reds already have a future agreement on personal terms to bring Quansah back to Anfield.

He wrote: ‘Jarell Quansah. It can be revealed that Liverpool have a pre-existing agreement in place with Quansah over the terms of a future contract should they decide to use their buyback clause that was inserted when he was sold to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m this summer.

‘They like him a lot, as they do Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak, and only sold him because it seemed like good money and the Englishman wanted to play every week – something Slot could not promise him here.’

As mentioned, Liverpool are able to trigger the deal to bring their former player back to Anfield in summer 2027, giving the centre-half a very definite career path during his time in the Bundesliga.

The move is also a wise one given there are no guarantees Liverpool can land top target Guehi in 2026.

That’s after Real Madrid made a massive move to beat Liverpool to his signing, according to a reliable source.

Liverpool latest: Guehi feels 'betrayed'; Brighton star eyed

Meanwhile, it’s also claimed Real Madrid and Barcelona have been joined by a third gigantic club hoping to steal the 25-year-old England man away from Liverpool, and a reliable journalist has named the team who are favourites to win the race.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, meanwhile, has revealed Guehi is ‘devastated’ and feels ‘betrayed’ by Palace’s decision not to sell him to Liverpool.

Sources have since revealed to us that Guehi plans to hold talks with Palace manager Oliver Glasner over the decision.

The Reds do, though, have another option to come in and boost their defence in mind, with Dean Jones naming the Brighton star also on Richard Hughes’ radar.

