Liverpool have seen a £50million winger bid turned away, per Fabrizio Romano, while a Saudi Arabian side have begun talks to land a Reds target.

The Reds have yet to sign a replacement for legendary winger Mohamed Salah, and they have less than a week to go. While there’s said to be progress on Bradley Barcola, the Reds have also moved onto some other targets.

The latest of them is Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, for whom a £50million bid has reportedly been lodged.

£50m Ismaila Sarr bid revealed

Transfer insider Romano revealed a bid was lodged for the Eagles winger at Liverpool, and detailed the status of that bid.

He said: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr as new winger! Move follows Minteh deal called off due to Brighton requests.

‘#LFC sent a proposal worth around £50m for Senegal winger who’s keen on move. Crystal Palace already rejected two bids from Galatasaray.’

He followed that up by saying: ‘Crystal Palace reject £50m bid from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr.

‘#CPFC insist on plan to keep the winger after two bids rejected from Galatasaray and now one from Liverpool too.’

A number of other outlets, including TEAMtalk, have since revealed no bid was lodged, though talks between the clubs have taken place.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfer AGREED as decision made on signing new midfielder – top sources

Al-Ittihad rivalling Liverpool for Sarr

Even if Liverpool were to come in with an offer for Sarr, they’ve got company in the chase now.

Fellow insider Sacha Tavolieri has reported that Al-Ittihad have begun talks with Crystal Palace for the winger, who’s seen as the priority to replace Moussa Diaby, who’ll be heading back to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Saudi side are aware that Sarr sees Liverpool as his ‘number 1 option’ this summer.

However, they are still said to feel a deal is possible for the Eagles winger.

Harvey Elliott likely to be sold by Liverpool

And it’s reported that Harvey Elliott remains likely to be sold by Liverpool this summer, with AC Milan the main club attempting to sign him.

The midfielder, valued at €35million (£30m) by the Reds is a top target for the Italian side.

A Caught Offside source reportedly said of Milan’s interest: “Elliott is one of the standout profiles on Milan’s list.

“Milan want to inject fresh energy into their attack without disrupting the overall squad structure, while also weighing factors such as wage balance and long‑term return on investment.

“Should a deal be completed, Elliott’s ability to play both on the right-wing and in central areas would give Milan significant tactical flexibility and allow for in‑game formation shifts.”

Milan, though, aren’t said to want to pay above €20-25million (£17-24.4m) for Elliott so whether a compromise can be reached in negotiations is as yet unclear.