Liverpool are expected to get their first look at summer arrivals Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Southampton, with Arne Slot confirming the names of six first-team regulars who will be rested for the tie.

The Merseysiders embarked on a historic summer of spending during the recently closed summer window. While some new arrivals have quickly shown their qualities, others are yet to really catch fire.

However, two somewhat lesser heralded arrivals from the summer window have had to patiently wait for their chance, with both towering Georgia keeper Mamardashvili – an unused substitute in all six of the Reds’ games so far this season – and Leoni – on the bench twice so far – both in line for their first senior starts for the club when Championship Southampton arrive at Anfield for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third-round fixture.

Mamardashvili, a £29m recruit from Valencia, will start in goal some 13 months after his move from the LaLiga side was confirmed, with Alisson among six regulars confirmed by Slot to being afforded a rest.

And promising young Italian defender Leoni, who arrived in a £26m deal from Parma this summer, will also be afforded his first taste of action. The 18-year-old, who stands at a colossal 6ft 5in, has been on the bench twice so far this season, for the 3-2 wins over Newcastle and Atletico Madrid.

Another stand-out teen who has caught Slot’s eye – 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha – is also widely expected to be involved and will be looking to build on his hugely promising start to the season, with the forward having already having one goal to his name already – that incredible late winner at Newcastle.

Slot to involve four other teens as six Liverpool regulars are rested

In addition, Slot is also set to involve four other top prospects in Kieran Morrison, Tommy Pilling, Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni in the Anfield tie.

Danns has nine appearances and three goals to his name so far, while Nyoni is 18-year-old midfielder Nyoni will be looking to make the seventh senior appearance of his career.

Midfielders Pilling and Morrison, yet to debut for the Reds, will also hope to be involved and could take their places on the bench.

Their likely inclusion in the matchday squad has been confirmed by academy writer Lewis Bower, who posted on X: “No Kieran Morrison, Tommy Pilling, Jayden Danns or Trey Nyoni for Liverpool U21s today [Sunday].

“This could, and I’d say, probably does, hint towards first-team involvement on Tuesday.”

Either way, Slot will look to blend youth and experience in a much-changed Liverpool line-up for the clash against Will Still’s Championship outfit.

For supporters attending the game, however, the Reds line-up will be shorn of six regulars who have all played a leading role in the club’s 100% start to the season.

And the Dutchman confirmed to the media after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby that Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Mo Salah, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai will all be afforded rests for the game.

