Liverpool have been named as a leading contender to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown this summer, and what that will mean for one of Jurgen Klopp’s greatest ever signings at Anfield has come to light as a result.

The Reds invested heavily in their squad last summer, splashing out some £440m (€505m, $600m) on a series of world-class stars designed to elevate Arne Slot’s title-winning squad to the next level. However, with Liverpool arguably making too many changes at once, and with their rhythm across the season badly affected as a result, there has been a number of performers in the Reds’ first-team who have failed to live up to their reputations and star billings.

One of those who did struggle initially, though has got better since, is Milos Kerkez, who arrived in a £40m deal from Bournemouth. Seen as the long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, Kerkez was brought to Anfield off the back of a brilliant two-year spell on the south coast, and with TEAMtalk exclusively breaking the news of Liverpool’s plans to sign him way back in September 2024.

Now, with Scotland captain Robertson falling out of contract at the season’s end, Liverpool are making plans for life after the 31-year-old and are now understood to be actively targeting several options to not just replace him, but to provide strong cover and competition for Kerkez in the years ahead.

Assessing those plans, BILD now reports that Liverpool are positioning themselves firmly in the mix to sign Germany international Brown this summer, amid claims Eintracht Frankfurt are preparing for his sale and having placed a hefty €65m (£56m, $76m) price on his head.

Their report claims both Manchester City and Arsenal have also made checks on Brown, with our reporter Fraser Fletcher confirming City’s interest in the 22-year-old way back in November.

Our sources have since revealed that both Tottenham and Manchester United have also been monitoring his progress.

However, according to BILD, it is Liverpool who are positioning themselves right at the front of the queue to sign the two-times capped Germany star and hope his friendship with Hugo Ekitike, who made the move from Frankfurt to Anfield last summer, will stand the Merseysiders in good stead.

Game over for long-trusted Andy Robertson

News that Liverpool are targeting another left-back signing will only confirm the worst-kept secret at Anfield: that Robertson will leave Merseyside after nine glorious seasons this summer.

Signed for a bargain £8m from Hull in July 2017, he is the club’s longest-serving player after Joe Gomez, and having arrived at Anfield a matter of days before Mohamed Salah, who is also expected to leave this summer.

Indeed, with Robertson coming within days of joining Tottenham Hotspur in the winter window – a £5m deal to sell the 31-year-old to Spurs was agreed before the Reds pulled the plug after an injury to Gomez – he is now expected to quit Anfield as a free agent at the season’s end.

Sources have confirmed that a move to Tottenham, this time on a free transfer, cannot be ruled out, while the player has long made clear his ambitions of joining Celtic, the club he supported as a boy.

The fact that Robertson was in the Parkhead crowd on Thursday evening for their Europa League clash against VfB Stuttgart has only fuelled speculation that a move north of the border could be on the cards.

Sources have also insisted that a move by Liverpool to extend his deal by a further year cannot be ruled out, especially if Liverpool offload Kostas Tsimikas and should the Merseysiders fail to land on a replacement.

But either way, we understand a departure is the most likely outcome and the fact Liverpool are looking at Brown as a long-term option should come as no surprise.

