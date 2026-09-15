Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola’s interest in signing Lamine Camara has been described as “genuine” by a well-informed journalist, who has explained why a January move looks likely to be on the cards, and with the Monaco star opening up about his failed summer move to Chelsea.

Camara held extended talks with the Blues and his role in the side, giving Xabi Alonso the green light to make the move to Stamford Bridge, only to see the move aborted in the final hours of deadline day as Monaco changed their mind on his sale.

As a result of that collapse, Chelsea – who had allowed Enzo Fernandez to join Manchester City in a record-equalling British record deal – were left raging and utterly dismayed by Monaco’s unprofessional dealings, having left the Blues with no time to source an alternative.

At the time, it was strongly speculated that Monaco’s decision to perform a U-turn could be attributed to late interest from Liverpool and amid suggestions that the Reds would be willing to shell out an even heftier fee for the star in the January window.

Indeed, David Ornstein recently spoke out on that Liverpool conspiracy theory and allegations that the Reds wrecked the Chelsea move.

As previously revealed, though, Liverpool can now expect to pay nearer the €70m (£60m, $81m) mark, rather than the €55m (£47m, $63m) package Chelsea had initially agreed.

Now journalist David Lynch, an expert on all things Liverpool FC, has confirmed the Reds have a genuine interest in signing the Senegalese star in the winter window.

“Camara can do the stuff we don’t seem to be very good at,” Lynch began when speaking to Anfield Index.

“I looked at him in pre-season, and I kind of liked a lot of what I saw in the video I did on him.

“He’s clearly a very good player. He’s clearly a midfielder that Liverpool like.”

Lynch also thinks Iraola will be concerned by what he has seen from his central midfield so far this season.

“If you keep seeing performances like we’ve seen from the midfield so far, then it’s going to be really, really hard for them to keep their places,” Lynch said, before adding: “I think if he gets to the point where he thinks his midfield is not functioning and he can’t make it work and that can’t be coached, then he’s going to make the big call of dropping people or pushing for Liverpool to maybe sign someone in January if they can.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool probe FOUR midfield transfers as Monaco set new price for January sale of Lamine Camara

Lamine Camara speaks out on failed Chelsea move

Despite confirming Liverpool’s interest, Lynch has sounded a note of caution by reminding the Reds that doing it on a regular basis in Ligue 1 is entirely different to performing at the same level in the ultra-competitive Premier League.

“I’m a bit worried about people kind of heralding him as the solution to every problem that Liverpool have got,” Lynch stated.

“He’s doing it in a different league where it’s potentially easier to do it.

“I’m not playing him down as a player, by the way. I think he’s excellent. But the comparison there is not necessarily direct.

“The data sometimes can tell you one thing if you want it and another thing,” Lynch explained.

Camara, meanwhile, has indicated he still harbours dreams of moving to the Premier League after responding in a professional manner to the collapse of his deadline-day switch to Chelsea.

“It was a somewhat turbulent and difficult time,” the 22-year-old explained during a press conference, before reasoning: “But that’s part of a player’s life. I tried to remain professional, avoid dwelling on it, and move on so I could quickly focus on the upcoming match in Paris (September 4, a 2–1 win). Once it was over, there was no point thinking about it.”

MORE LIVERPOOL NEWS ON TEAMTALK

* Michael Owen predicts massive redemption arc for ‘sharp’ Liverpool star who can be ‘big player’ for Iraola

* Iraola told he must drop costly Liverpool flop IMMEDIATELY and revolutionise side by moving star into advanced role

* Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a big transfer mistake – ‘they needed someone with more guile’

Camara added: “Did I want to go to Chelsea? Saying that now would imply I’m no longer fully present with the team.

“Yes, there was a possibility I might leave, but it didn’t happen at the last minute. These things happen. Look at the example of Julian Alvarez with Atlético Madrid. It happens all over the world, and I’m trying to turn the page as quickly as possible to focus on the season.”

On whether he will have the opportunity to leave for the Premier League again, Camara concluded: “If it doesn’t come back around, it will be because I gave up or didn’t work hard enough.

“If I keep going like this, I know I can help the team perform well. Football moves fast, and perhaps other chances will arise. But for now, I’m staying focused on the season.”