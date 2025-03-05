Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told he faces an enormous decision over a move to Real Madrid amid an update from a trusted source over his future at Anfield and with the Liverpool vice-captain told by a former star that he would not ‘begrudge’ him a move to the Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old has been with his hometown club for 20 years now, having first joined their academy as a wide-eyed schoolboy. Having risen through the ranks to become not just vice-captain but also one of the premier right-backs in world football, Alexander-Arnold has won all there is to win while at Liverpool.

Indeed, Arne Slot’s side are on course to add another Premier League crown to their recent dynasty, while they will take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final in two Sundays time. Before then, there is the small matter of a first-leg last-16 clash against PSG in the Champions League.

However, with Alexander-Arnold out of contract at Anfield at the season’s end, and with talks over an extension yet to bear fruit, the player will be eligible to walk away from Liverpool as a free agent just 118 days from now.

And with Real Madrid making crystal clear their wishes to recruit the 33-times capped England star this summer, Steve McManaman – one man who made the same move himself back in 1999 – has acknowledged the size of the decision he faces this summer.

“I hope Trent, Virgil and Mo all stay. I don’t know what Trent wants to do but I certainly wouldn’t begrudge him if he does decide he wants to leave,” McManaman told The Athletic.

“If he feels as if he wants to experience a new lifestyle, new language, new culture, I’d have no qualms at all. It would be a huge miss for Liverpool, but if he wants to do it, I’d completely respect him and be very proud because he’s a local lad who has done incredibly well, which is what I love more than anything.

“Real Madrid are a bigger, more professional, well-run machine now than when I joined. They have the new stadium, and some of the best players in the world. Of course Jude Bellingham is there, who is close to Trent. He’s won every trophy manageable with Liverpool.”

Liverpool still hope to keep Alexander-Arnold as star is offered 650% pay rise

Despite the growing fears that Alexander-Arnold looks increasingly tempted to move to the Spanish capital – and with a trusted journalist recently revealing six big reasons why the player will join Los Blancos – Liverpool are not yet ready to turn their back on the player and are retaining some hope that he will remain at Anfield.

While journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to us on Tuesday that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is using data to determine just how a deal to offer both Salah and Van Dijk – 33 and 34 this summer, respectively – it is a very different case with Alexander-Arnold, who at 26, is arguably yet to reach his peak.

To that end, the Liverpool Echo reported earlier this week that talks with his entourage over an extension at Anfield remain ongoing and the Reds remain hopeful, if not totally convinced, that he could yet sign a new deal.

One factor that could yet influence his thinking is success in the Premier League – and with a 13-point lead over nearest challengers Arsenal, the Reds look almost dead certs to win their second English league crown in five seasons.

Another decisive factor could well prove to be Arne Slot. The Dutchman has impressed everyone since taking over the reins from Jurgen Klopp and Alexander-Arnold has already explained the influence he has already had on his career.

Alexander-Arnold has also made clear how Slot has very quickly aided his game.

“He helps me and teaches me a lot,” Alexander-Arnold told FeyenoordPings. “He is strict with me, I like that. He helps me with the weak points in my game and he wants me to improve.”

Alexander-Arnold added: “He tells me where to stand to get the ball. You don’t get the ball there because someone will mark you, so why would you stand there?

“And if you are marked and other people come in and Ryan Gravenberch is marked, there is space behind him, and you look for depth.

“It’s very in-depth. Very detailed. He always studies the opponent thoroughly and tells us where their weak spots are. Then we have to punish them on the field.

“The training sessions are much more intense. The spaces are much smaller. It’s a very Dutch way of playing in terms of ball handling.

“You always have to play to the back foot. If you don’t, he stops the session. ‘Why do you pass to that foot and not to his back foot’? It’s that detailed.”

Meanwhile, and to protect their future should he depart, Alexander-Arnold’s deputy, Conor Bradley has been offered a mammoth 650% pay-rise, with the existing deal he signed just 15 months ago set to be torn up.

