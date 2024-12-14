Liverpool manager Arne Slot has moved to play down speculation that the Reds could look to offload Darwin Nunez in January by offering the striker a major vote of confidence and by explaining why he is not being judged on the goals or lack of, he brings to the side.

The Uruguayan moved to Anfield in a deal worth an initial £63m (€75m, $79.5m) in summer 2022, which will ultimately rise to a club record £83.2m (€100, $105m) if all objectives and bonuses are met. However, Nunez has never quite hit the heights expected of him at Liverpool, having so far registered 55 goal involvements (36 scored, 19 assists) from 115 appearances.

That tally includes a fairly modest three goals and two assists from 19 appearances this season, with Nunez finding himself in and out of the Reds team under their new manager, who has often preferred either Diogo Jota or winger Luis Diaz in a central attacking role.

As a result, speculation has arisen that Nunez could soon be shown the exit door at Anfield, and potentially as soon as the January window. To that end, Atletico Madrid are reported to have shown interest in the former Benfica man as part of a double Anfield raid.

However, Slot is adamant that he fully believes in the striker and has given the 25-year-old his unwavering support.

“Darwin has shown already that he is a goal scorer,” said Slot. “He is able to do so. In my opinion, it is a matter of time before he starts to score. But he is in competition with Luis, who can play as a No 9 as well, and Diogo.

“For me, he has an impact. If you only look at goals, he hasn’t scored the amount of goals he wants to score – or we want our No 9 to score – but he does have an impact on his work rate. If we lose the ball he is then aggressive to get the ball back and still create chances.

“He is part of a team that scores a lot of goals and is winning a lot but of course, as a No 9 you want to score more goals and that is definitely what he wants as well. But until now I am not only judging Mo (Salah) on his goals, I am not only judging Darwin on his goals.

“Maybe it’s because the fans support him so much, maybe he wants it too much to score that goal for himself and also for the fans because they have been very supportive.”

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid want TWO Liverpool players, with big-money flop told time’s up

Slot puts arm around Nunez’s shoulder and claims Liverpool fans love him

The way managers handle their players has been in the limelight this week after Ange Postecoglou’s public condemnation of Timo Werner for his display in Tottenham’s 1-1 Europa League draw at Rangers on Thursday night.

However, Slot insists he is happy to put his arm around Nunez’s shoulder and claims he is only showing him his love in the same way that Liverpool fans have also shown him.

“The fans have a lot of love for him, I heard something about social media criticism but he will not be the first player who gets criticism on social media! That is what happens if you miss one or two chances,” Slot explained.

“If we had lost the game (on Wednesday against Girona) then it would be that my substitutions or line-up were not good… that is what social media is all about! If you win it’s all brilliant, if you lose it’s all s***!’

Slot added: “Ideally he would have scored a few goals more. Maybe in a few weeks, you will ask me (about) Mo is not scoring any more and Darwin is scoring one goal after another. It is the life of a No.9, sometimes you score, sometimes you don’t.

“But what should always be there is work-rate and that is what he has, apart from two games: against Las Palmas (a friendly) and the last half-hour against Girona were not of the standards he should have. That had a lot to do with him being disappointed at missing a few chances.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Alexander-Arnold drops biggest hint yet

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is prepared to extend his contract at Liverpool after beaming over the changes Arne Slot has made at Anfield and having assessed the club’s chances of winning major honours this season.

The player is a big 2025 transfer target for Real Madrid but the Spanish giants will not be feeling too good about their chances of landing him once they have read his latest comments on life at Liverpool.

Elsewhere, the Reds have been given hope that a deal for Martin Zubimendi is finally within reach after the star’s stance on a switch to Anfield came to light and with his thoughts on a move to rivals Manchester City also emerging.

The Spain midfielder could be part of a double £91m January deal too, with sources informing us that a firm move for Milos Kerkez is also being planned.

Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool career by numbers