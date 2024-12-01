‘Absolutely battered them’ – Arne Slot ‘in dreamland’ as Liverpool end Man City title hopes

Pundits Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Micah Richards have reacted after Liverpool brushed Manchester City aside with a 2-0 victory at Anfield to effectively end Pep Guardiola’s hopes of winning a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Liverpool started strongly and never let the visitors have any control of the game. Virgil van Dijk headed onto the post from a corner before Cody Gakpo gave Arne Slot’s side the lead in the 12th minute.

A fantastic Trent Alexander-Arnold pass allowed Mo Salah to race in behind the Man City defence. Salah then picked out Gakpo out at the back post with a magnificent pass of his own, and the Dutchman bundled over the line.

Van Dijk sent another header just wide of the post before Alexander-Arnold hit the woodwork himself. City’s only opportunity in the first half was a scuffed effort from Rico Lewis.

Liverpool went into the break 1-0 up, but it could have been 3 or 4-0.

Salah surprisingly skied a great one-vs-one chance after the interval before Alexander-Arnold had a good shot blocked in the box.

Luis Diaz then capitalised on some poor City defending to win a penalty from Stefan Ortega, who was selected ahead of usual City goalkeeper Ederson. After missing a spot-kick against Real Madrid in midweek, Salah made no mistake this time around and gave Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher was called into action late on after Kevin De Bruyne stole from Van Dijk. Overall, however, it was a statement win from the Reds, who are now nine points clear at the top.

On Sky Sports, Neville said Slot will be ‘in dreamland’ as this is a ‘tipping point’ for the title race.

When asked if this campaign is a changing of the guard in the Premier League, Carragher added: “Certainly for this season. I don’t think there’s any way back for Man City now.

“This season, Man City will not be winning the Premier League.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool ‘disagreement’ with star forward causes alarm, with PSG ’emerging’ for top asset

Man City a ‘shadow’ of themselves as Liverpool thrive

Richards was asked if it is the end of an era for City. “No, I don’t think it is. I think they’re going through a difficult period, he [Guardiola] has got to find a way to get back to what he does best,” the former City right-back responded.

“Some of the players are letting him down. Today, they were a shadow of their best. I said he was looking for a reaction, he didn’t get that today.

“First half, it could have been 3 or 4 nil to Liverpool. Second half, at times they controlled the game.

“They’re just too easy to play against. Defence is not good enough, midfield is getting overran, and up front they’ve got nothing at this moment in time.

“If we’re being honest, Liverpool absolutely battered them… it’s a shadow of the team that I’ve witnessed over this Pep era. It’s strange to see.”

Liverpool news: Reds accelerating pursuit; Van Dijk boost

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly ‘stepped up’ their interest in Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool chiefs have identified Kerkez as an ideal replacement for Andy Robertson at left-back.

Manchester United are big admirers of Kerkez but Liverpool are pushing to sign him first.

Liverpool are hoping to add the 21-year-old Hungary star to a squad which already includes influential defender Van Dijk.

The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season but Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman is trying to convince him to stay.

Koeman wants Van Dijk to lead his team into the 2026 World Cup and believes a contract extension with Liverpool is the best way for him to continue starring at the top level.

Test your knowledge on Salah’s stunning Liverpool spell