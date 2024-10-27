AC Milan are one of two Serie A clubs to have joined the race to offer Federico Chiesa an early escape route from Liverpool, a report has claimed.

Chiesa has only played three times for Liverpool since becoming their main signing of the summer 2024 transfer window. Although competition for places is high in Liverpool’s attack, it has led to some debates about the Italy international’s future at Anfield.

The longest Chiesa has lasted in a Liverpool game so far is 59 minutes, which was in his only start in a Carabao Cup match against West Ham in September. Head coach Arne Slot has attributed his lack of gametime to his absence from pre-season training at Juventus and the step up in intensity he would have been facing anyway.

But Chiesa could be presented with an opportunity to return to Serie A, where he previously spent the rest of his career, since a report from Caught Offside is claiming that AC Milan and Napoli have joined the race to sign him.

The two clubs are said to be interested in taking Chiesa on loan during the January transfer window, although it is unclear whether or not either of them would be willing to entertain an option or obligation to buy him in the summer afterwards.

The speculation is that a move to Milan could see Chiesa replacing Samuel Chukwueze. Napoli’s intentions aren’t spelled out as clearly, but Antonio Conte looks on course to have them challenging for the Scudetto this season, so any extra quality would help.

Coincidentally, Milan were the club Chiesa made his Liverpool debut against in a Champions League match in September. Napoli, on the other hand, don’t have any European football on offer this season.

Could Chiesa leave Liverpool?

Although the latest report identifies two clubs who could take Chiesa away from Liverpool, sources told TEAMtalk’s Italian correspondent Rudy Galetti earlier this week that a winter exit is extremely unlikely for the 27-year-old.

Chiesa has also been linked with Inter and Roma, but both of those clubs are ones that considered him in the summer – before his Liverpool move – rather than concretely since.

After all, his wage demands proved to be too high for both of those suitors in the most recent transfer window.

Now, Chiesa is contracted to Liverpool until 2028, which is a sign of how the club view him as a long-term investment despite his slow start.

At this stage, he will surely be eager to kickstart his Liverpool career, though, and shake off any physical issues that may have been holding him back.

Liverpool transfer news roundup

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been tipped to inject further creativity into their attack by reactivating their pursuit of a playmaker from Real Madrid, although they are believed to be in a battle to get their man.

Alternatively, they could make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, which – given the fact that Mohamed Salah’s contract expires at the end of the season – could see them replacing one Egyptian with another.

And at the opposite end of the pitch, their hopes of signing a title-winning centre-back on a free in 2025 have been boosted.