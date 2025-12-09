Marc Guehi is still hopeful on his childhood dream of playing for Liverpool, as TEAMtalk assess the threat of Barcelona as they step up their campaign to secure him on a pre-contract deal.

TEAMtalk sources close to the 25-year-old Crystal Palace captain confirm that, despite the Reds’ worst run in a decade, Guehi remains “very keen” on a move to Anfield.

Guehi, a formidable centre-back who is Palace’s captain and has chalked up 26 caps for England, views a move to Merseyside as the ultimate reward, not a risk, regardless of the current turbulence.

We can confirm that Barcelona have contacted his representatives twice in the past fortnight and are pushing hard for a deal. As Guehi’s contract expires next summer, the Catalans are able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the defender, ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, views Guehi as the ideal low-cost partner for Pau Cubarsi next season, with the club ready to offer a substantial salary and a guaranteed starting role under Hansi Flick.

The LaLiga giants believe the promise of Champions League knockout football and a warmer climate could yet sway the England defender.

However, those close to Guehi insist Barcelona’s pitch is falling on deaf ears…

Liverpool still favourites to sign Marc Guehi

“Liverpool will always have the pull for Marc, its hard for teams to battle” one source close to Guehi told TEAMtalk. “He’s waited his whole career for the chance to play at the highest possible level.”

That stance has given Liverpool fresh hope of landing him in January rather than losing him for nothing in the summer.

Palace, aware that Guehi has rejected two contract extensions, would far rather bank £30-35 million now than watch him walk away for free in seven months.

Talks between the clubs are set to resumed, with the Eagles open to a deal that includes add-ons and a sell-on clause.

With Real Madrid now focused elsewhere and Bayern Munich only interested in a free transfer, the path for Liverpool is clearer now than it was in August when a £35 million move collapsed on deadline day.

If the Reds agree personal terms quickly – which should be straightforward given Guehi’s affection for the club – a January transfer is increasingly likely.

For a defence leaking goals and missing leadership, finally luring Guehi to Anfield own could be the mid-season spark Arne Slot desperately needs.

