Liverpool actively pursuing rising German star billed as ‘next Paul Pogba’; Klopp to battle Man Utd, Chelsea for signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to launch a January move to sign Schalke star Assan Ouedraogo after a top source revealed their interest in prising the teenage star to Anfield.

The 17-year-old midfielder is starting to make a huge name for himself in the Bundesliga 2, despite having only appeared in nine senior matches to date. Indeed, he is one of a few bright sparks in a tough period for Schalke who currently find themselves in the relegation zone in the second tier, just a matter of months after their demotion from the Bundesliga.

Nonetheless, the presence of Ouedraogo, who stands 6ft 4 and has already represented his country at various youth levels, gives the Gelsenkirchen-based side of hope for the future.

That said, it seems they face quite the battle to retain the teenage star’s services, amid claims of a lowly exit clause in his deal. That currently stands at a mere €20m (£17m) – and it is easy to see why Premier League clubs are beginning to take note of the midfielder.

To that end, we exclusively revealed last week that both Manchester United and Chelsea have joined Bayern Munich in actively pursuing Ourdraogo, compared in his homeland to Paul Pogba due to his physical presence and ability to get around the midfield.

However, it seems Liverpool are also now among the clubs looking to snap up the teenager, with Klopp also very much an admirer of the player and seeing him as a big-name star of the future.

The Reds boss is actively pursuing a fifth midfield addition of the season in January and has a couple of strong targets he’s pushing to sign.

Liverpool like the look of Assan Ouedraogo

To that end, Klopp is pushing hard to bring in Fluminense midfielder Andre, who can leave the Brazilian side for a fee of around €35m in January. And while Arsenal are also ready to join the hunt, Liverpool’s interest dates back to the summer and they remain strongly on the trail of his signature.

As an alternative, Klopp is also considering whether to reactivate their pursuit of Khephren Thuram, with the Nice midfielder also expected to be on the move in 2024. To that end, reports in Italy on Monday have branded Liverpool as favourites for Thuram’s signature with Juventus stepping aside for the Merseysiders.

However, according to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are also strongly considering a move for Ouedraogo too after getting wind of his cheap exit clause.

“Liverpool and especially Jurgen Klopp is monitoring the development of Assan Ouedraogo,” the Sky Deutschland reporter has revealed.

“The 17 y/o versatile midfielder from Schalke has a release clause in 2024. Clubs from abroad have to pay around €20m [£17m].”

Plettenberg also has news of other new interest from the player around the Premier League, aside from Chelsea and United.

He added: “Next to LFC more clubs from [England] are interested: Everton and Brighton!”

Given the clause in the player’s contract, it’s little surprise to see Schalke actively trying to offer him a new deal that will see that buy-out clause significantly raised. However, with the January window opening in just 76 days, time may well be against them, leaving the teenager free to take his pick of clubs.

