Liverpool
Premier League • England
Liverpool plan formal bid for ‘incredible’ £60m midfielder as Slot masterplan revealed – sources
Liverpool have emerged as strong admirers of Adam Wharton, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Premier League champions are contemplating a formal offer for the Crystal Palace midfielder.
Wharton’s exceptional performances in the Premier League have caught the attention of several top clubs, but Liverpool’s interest could ignite a transfer battle in the coming weeks.
As TEAMtalk reported this week, Wharton has already been listed by Chelsea, who have been impressed with the Palace star’s dynamism.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca sees the 21-year-old England international as an ideal fit alongside the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in his midfield.
Wharton has been a standout performer for Palace since his £18m move from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024.
The youngster’s ability to dictate play, break up opposition attacks, and contribute defensively has made him a coveted asset.
Wharton has made 26 appearances for Palace this season, providing two assists in the process.
The Palace star is rated highly by his team-mates, with Eberechi Eze describing the midfielder as “an incredible player” who is “a joy to play with” on BBC Sport in June 2024.
While Liverpool may be determined to sign Wharton in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk that Palace are under no pressure to sell.
Wharton’s contract runs until 2029, and the Eagles value him at over £60m.
Palace chairman Steve Parish is known for driving a hard bargain, as seen with previous high-profile sales like Michael Olise.
Any move from Liverpool would likely require a substantial bid to tempt Palace into negotiations.
Why Arne Slot wants Adam Wharton at Liverpool – sources
Liverpool’s interest in Wharton stems from their need to bolster their midfield with young, dynamic talent.
Under Arne Slot, the Reds have enjoyed a title-winning 2025-26 season, but the Merseyside club understand the need to keep adding to their squad and making sure that the team stays competitive.
Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool view Wharton as a long-term investment to complement their current squad.
Sources suggest Liverpool see the Palace ace as an ideal partner for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, offering both defensive solidity and progressive passing.
Wharton’s meteoric rise, from the Championship to England’s Euro 2024 squad, underscores his potential to thrive at an elite level.
While Chelsea remain in the race, Liverpool’s pedigree and Champions League status could give them an edge.
As the transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Anfield to see if the Reds firm up their interest with a concrete offer for the Palace gem.
Latest Liverpool news: Brazil star wanted, Alexander-Arnold truth
TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are seriously considering making a bid for a Brazil international striker.
Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to sell Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window and are keen on replacing him with another Premier League star.
A former Anfield hero has revealed why Liverpool fans are so angry with Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Alexander-Arnold was booed by some Liverpool fans at Anfield last weekend when he came on as a substitute against Arsenal in the Premier League.
The right-back has already announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, with Real Madrid expected to be his new club.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign one of Ligue 1’s best players, according to a report.
IN-PROFILE: The rise of Adam Wharton
February 16, 2022: Signs his first professional contract with Blackburn Rovers after being in the club’s youth ranks since the age of six.
August 10, 2022: Makes his senior debut as a starter in an EFL Cup game against Hartlepool United.
August 27, 2022: Comes on as a half-time substitute for his Championship debut against Stoke City.
August 31, 2022: Earns the player of the match award on his first Championship start against Blackpool.
October 22, 2022: Scores his first goal for Blackburn in a win over Birmingham City.
October 29, 2022: Makes his first assist on his next appearance against Hull City.
May 8, 2023: Scores on the final day of the season against Millwall.
February 1, 2024: Completes a move into the Premier League with Crystal Palace.
February 3, 2024: Makes his Palace debut in a league game against Brighton.
April 6, 2024: Provides his first Premier League assist – against Manchester City, no less.
May 21, 2024: Receives his first senior England call-up, just two months after his first cap for the under-21s.
June 3, 2024: Makes his England debut in a friendly against Montenegro.
June 6, 2024: Earns a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, but isn’t used at the tournament.
October 17, 2024: Receives a nomination for the Golden Boy award for the best U21 player in Europe’s top leagues.
November 3, 2024: Undergoes groin surgery that keeps him out until February.
February 2, 2025: Makes his comeback from injury against Manchester United.
April 12, 2025: Records his first assist post-injury in a defeat at Manchester City.
April 26, 2025: Starts at Wembley as Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa to reach the FA Cup final.