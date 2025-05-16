Liverpool have emerged as strong admirers of Adam Wharton, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Premier League champions are contemplating a formal offer for the Crystal Palace midfielder.

Wharton’s exceptional performances in the Premier League have caught the attention of several top clubs, but Liverpool’s interest could ignite a transfer battle in the coming weeks.

As TEAMtalk reported this week, Wharton has already been listed by Chelsea, who have been impressed with the Palace star’s dynamism.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca sees the 21-year-old England international as an ideal fit alongside the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in his midfield.

Wharton has been a standout performer for Palace since his £18m move from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024.

The youngster’s ability to dictate play, break up opposition attacks, and contribute defensively has made him a coveted asset.

Wharton has made 26 appearances for Palace this season, providing two assists in the process.

The Palace star is rated highly by his team-mates, with Eberechi Eze describing the midfielder as “an incredible player” who is “a joy to play with” on BBC Sport in June 2024.

While Liverpool may be determined to sign Wharton in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk that Palace are under no pressure to sell.

Wharton’s contract runs until 2029, and the Eagles value him at over £60m.

Palace chairman Steve Parish is known for driving a hard bargain, as seen with previous high-profile sales like Michael Olise.

Any move from Liverpool would likely require a substantial bid to tempt Palace into negotiations.