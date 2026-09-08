Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola, inset, is open to the idea of bringing Adam Wharton to Anfield

Adam Wharton is still expected to leave Crystal Palace in one of the next two upcoming transfer windows, with sources stating that a move could take place as early as January, and with Liverpool very much on high alert because of the star’s ambitious career-trajectory plan, sources have revealed.

Liverpool remain interested and have long-standing admiration for the Palace midfielder. The Reds have monitored him closely for some time and regard him as a player who could add composure and quality to their engine room.

It’s also a key area for Andoni Iraola’s side heading into 2027 as they look to strengthen their options and following the decision to sell – but ultimately not replace – Curtis Jones.

Indeed, Liverpool decided that their transfer focus this summer lay on strengthening other areas of the team, with the wing positions and defence seen as more pressing priorities.

Ultimately, that summer move for Wharton never materialised, despite some hefty fees being spent on midfield recruits.

Palace, for their part, were determined not to sell, choosing instead to keep one of their most important assets.

However, sources believe it is highly unlikely they will be able to retain him beyond the forthcoming winter window, or, most likely, the summer of 2027.

And while Liverpool remain very much in the frame for Wharton’s signing, they are not the only side looking to take advantage of the player’s ambitions to take his game to the next level…

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Newcastle also like Wharton as Palace star draws up exit strategy

Indeed, we understand that Newcastle United are also watching the situation and are expected to become active once it becomes clear an exit is possible.

The Magpies view Wharton as an ideal addition as they look to strengthen their bid to compete at the top end of the Premier League.

However, it is worth stating that Wharton has great admiration for Palace and remains happy at the club. He did not, we’re told, agitate for a summer exit.

Despite that, sources insist he is ambitious and is keen to play in European football on a regular basis, while featuring for a side challenging at the highest level of the English game.

That combination of personal ambition and growing external interest has left many expecting his departure sooner rather than later.

Palace will demand a significant fee, likely to be £75 million-plus, which reflects both his age, his importance to the team and the hefty midfielder fees being bandied about this summer.

For that kind of cash, though, both Liverpool and Newcastle have the resources to meet those demands.

The January window represents the first realistic opportunity, particularly if Palace’s league position allows them to consider a sale or forces one. Should they hold out until the following summer, the number of suitors is likely to increase.

Wharton’s ability to control matches, progress the ball and contribute defensively has marked him out as one of the most promising English midfielders in recent years. Those qualities have not gone unnoticed at Anfield or St James’ Park.

He is also on Chelsea’s shortlist, but behind the likes of Lamine Camara and Alex Scott, and with sources revealing that the Blues are now preparing a blockbuster January bid to prise the latter from Bournemouth.

For now he remains a Palace player, but the consensus among those familiar with the situation is that his next move is approaching.

As for Monaco man Camara, he is another who is very much high on Liverpool’s radar, and it’s been claimed the Senegalese star has now decided which side he wants to join in 2027, with a January move possible.

As for the Reds, we have taken a look at how their new £120m-a-year kit plan has transformed their spending capacity in the wake of a new front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement.